New Balance Launches Live With The New Balance Clothing Series Using Illustration Art to Depict “Central Life”

Live With The New Balance clothing line

Inspired by the love stories of urban men and women, Shanghai illustrator PK created the characters of NB Boy and NB Girl, depicting the daily life of young men and women who are relaxed and cured, and appealing to urbanites to find the most suitable rhythm of life for them.

Live With The New Balance clothing line

Designer Seiji Matsumoto took the mouse ANDY as the main character, cleverly integrated the iconic brand elements of New Balance into the world of ANDY and his friends, discovered the little fortunes in life with a sincere and unique perspective, and always maintained a grateful heart .

Live With The New Balance clothing line

Fashion illustrator Mr. Slowboy takes the life-filled London Underground station as a clue, and depicts the clothes of different passengers in the station to express their different hobbies and living conditions. The commuting status of each passenger seems to be different, but they have their own uniqueness. Interest, balance between life and work is exactly the attitude towards life that New Balance wants to convey.

Live With The New Balance clothing line

Japanese illustrator Naijel Graph continued his unique City Boy style, reinterpreted New Balance’s representative brand slogan with simple and retro hand-painted lines, and called on everyone to explore the “central life” lifestyle.

Live With The New Balance clothing line

The new Live With The New Balance clothing series will be launched on April 24 through some offline stores and New Balance applets, as well as online channels such as JD.com, Tmall, and Dewu, so stay tuned.

About New Balance

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, New Balance has been committed to creating positive changes in community culture around the world through sports and craftsmanship since its founding in 1906. New Balance MADE series, as a high-end branch product of brand sports, has a manufacturing history of more than 75 years and has a profound American manufacturing gene. New Balance has five factories in New England, USA and one factory in Flimby, UK. New Balance has more than 7,000 employees worldwide, and the brand’s global sales in 2021 will reach US$4.4 billion.

For more information about New Balance, please pay attention to the brand’s official Weibo and WeChat public platforms.

