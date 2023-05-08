New Balance MADE in USA Launches New “Grey Day” Shoe Collection

It has already announced the 2023 “Grey Day” series of New Balance’s blockbuster new work of the year, and the brand’s MADE in USA series led by Teddy Santis is not absent, bringing 4 popular shoe models including 990v4, 990v6, 996, and 998 in one breath. Celebrate together. In terms of design, it can be seen that the uppers of 990v4, 996, and 998 are all made of long-haired suede, while 990v6 is made of ordinary suede. While based on gray, it also incorporates navy blue, which is also the representative color of the brand, so that the overall The shape is partly modern.

New Balance’s new MADE in USA Gray Day series will be officially launched on May 12th on New Balance’s official website and designated stores in Japan. The price is between ¥35,200 and ¥37,400. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.