New Balance Numeric 480: Transforming Classic Styles for Skateboarding

New Balance Numeric Reinvents Classic Styles with the New Numeric 480 Skateboard Shoes

The New Balance Numeric series has been a favorite among skateboarders, providing them with the perfect blend of style and functionality. Continuing to innovate and transform classic New Balance styles, the brand has recently unveiled the redesigned New Balance Numeric 480 skateboard shoes. This latest release comes after successful collaborations with eYe Junya Watanabe in the past.

The Numeric 480 made its debut in two color options: “Navy” and “Rust”. These stylish skate shoes feature a reinforced toe and a FuelCell foam sole, ensuring durability and comfort during long skate sessions. The upper is made from a combination of suede, leather, and synthetic materials, creating a perfect balance between toughness and flexibility. With its classic retro style, the Numeric 480 is now available for skateboarders to showcase their unique fashion sense on and off the board.

New Balance has always prioritized providing top-notch performance and quality in their products, and the Numeric 480 is no exception. The shoe’s design caters to the specific needs of skateboarders, offering them the support and grip they require while performing tricks and maneuvers. Additionally, the shoe’s construction makes it suitable for heavier individuals, ensuring comfort and reliability for skaters of all sizes.

The New Balance Numeric 480 is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website, with a price tag of $100. Skateboarders and enthusiasts who are interested in this exciting release can head over to the website to secure their pair. With its blend of style, comfort, and durability, the Numeric 480 is set to become a staple in the skateboarding community.

New Balance continues to demonstrate its commitment to the skateboarding community through the Numeric series, constantly pushing boundaries and delivering innovative products. Skaters can expect the brand to keep introducing new and exciting designs that cater to their needs, while also maintaining the timeless New Balance aesthetic.

For more information on the New Balance Numeric 480 skateboard shoes and other products in the Numeric series, visit the official website or authorized retailers. Stay tuned for future collaborations and releases from New Balance as they continue to revolutionize the skateboarding industry.

