Recently, New Balance recreated the MR1906 shoe model and launched two new shoe models named “1906R”: M1906RA and M1906RB.

The New Balance MR1906 was born in 2009 and is known for its sports aesthetics after the millennium; this time, the M1906R extracted the original DNA, and was equipped with the brand’s emerging technology to present a shoe-like appearance that conforms to contemporary everyday tastes. Among them, M1906RA adopts classic color matching, uses white mesh fabric as the basic structure, and adds gold, silver, black and other color layers. As for the outsole, it is also very similar – a white midsole with a gold-silver N-ergy cushioning system. The other M1906RB restores the popular color matching MR2002. The shoes are covered with mesh fabric and matte leather. They are also equipped with N-Lock shoelace system and ABZORB and N-ergy cushioning technology, but their appearance is more in line with modern aesthetics.

It is worth mentioning that the well-known Japanese stylist Akio Hasegawa is specially invited for this image. The theme focuses on the “past” and “future” of the shoes themselves, reproducing people’s perception of the future and the latest technology in the 2000s. eager.

The New Balance M1906RA and M1906RB are expected to release on August 19th.