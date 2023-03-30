In 2011, New Balance MT610v1 shoes debuted, and now New Balance has brought 610 back to the public eye, and launched a new upgraded New Balance ML610. The shoes retain the original neat outline and futuristic structure of the 610. While greatly improving performance, they also add elements and delicate lines that fit daily life in response to the needs of contemporary urban people. The two colors ML610 TAE and ML610 TAG that debuted this time use brand-new shoelaces, and use ABZORB midsole, which has a significant sublimation in comfort and cushioning. Grip, fully meet all the needs of daily urban walks to outdoor activities.

It is reported that the New Balance ML610 special gift box that debuted this time, in addition to including ML610 TAE and ML610 TAG, will also include a pair of specially designed functional socks, which perfects and satisfies the more possibilities of ML610 for urban people in outdoor matching. Switch easily between Urban Outdoor and Gorpcore styles. It is reported that the gift box will be sold in limited quantities on the designated channels of the brand on April 1, and the two regular versions will also be released simultaneously, with a price of 799 yuan.