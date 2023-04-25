New Balance Retro Sports Retrospects Retro Sports to Deduce Summer Japanese Truth

New Balance created a new retro sportswear series based on the sports style that was popular on American campuses in the 1960s and 1970s.

New Balance

The new retro sportswear series presents a new choice of summer clothing that combines the classic style of American campus and the vitality of sports clubs with short-sleeved suits, polo shirts and other series of items.

New Balance

Retro color use: In the series, basic colors such as dark green, gray, and white constitute the color blueprint of this series, which is also the enduring symbolic color scheme of New Balance’s American campus style.

New Balance

Icon design of the logo: In the series, “NBSC” (New Balance Sports Club) and “1906” and other logo words form the core Icon pattern, which is the core design element throughout the series, providing the wearer with authentic American campus dress experience.

New Balance

It will be sold on the New Balance e-commerce platform and some offline stores in April.