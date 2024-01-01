Home » New Balance Unveils “Reimagined” Color Series for 550 Shoe
New Balance Unveils “Reimagined” Color Series for 550 Shoe

New Balance Unveils New Color Series for 550 Shoe

In the wake of the release of the latest color matching of the 610 shoe “Lunar New Year”, New Balance has set its sights on the 550 shoe with a new color matching series called “Reimagined”.

The classic ’80s basketball shoe from the “Reimagined” collection boasts a retro look with a distressed midsole and outsole, a scuffed leather upper, and a crackled paint job on the ‘N’ logo. The series includes three color schemes: white/red, white/grey, and white/brown, all featuring a white base and adorned with “550” model words and the “NB” brand logo.

While the release date of the New Balance 550 replica color series “Reimagined” has yet to be announced, it is anticipated to launch on the brand’s official website later this year. The shoes will be priced at $130.

Enthusiasts eager to get their hands on a pair of the “Reimagined” 550s should keep an eye out for more details on the official New Balance website.

