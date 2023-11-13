New Balance Unveils TDS 610 Slip-on in New Colors “Outer Space” and “Concrete”

New Balance Introduces New TDS 610 Slip-on Shoe Colors

New Balance has unveiled new shades for its TDS 610 Slip-on shoes, following the end of its collaboration with AURALEE. The new colors, “OUTER SPACE” and “CONCRETE”, are set to hit the shelves on November 17.

The TDS 610 Slip-on is a modern take on the MT610 shoe model released in 2011, redesigned for light hiking. It features the 422 upper and 610 sole configuration, with an ABZORB midsole for cushioning and comfort, and a highly durable N-durance outsole.

The shoes will be available for purchase on the New Balance official website, T-HOUSE New Balance, Roppongi 19:06, NEWoMan Shinjuku and Yokohama, Kyoto Takashimaya S.C., & Dice & Dice supported by TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO. The retail price is set at ¥22,000 yen.

Enthusiasts of New Balance footwear will want to keep an eye out for the release of these new TDS 610 Slip-on colors.

