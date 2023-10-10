New Balance x Climb As You Love (CAYL) Collaboration: New Joint Shoe Sales Information and Image Video Released

New Balance and Climb As You Love (CAYL) have announced a new collaboration, unveiling exciting new joint shoes and an image video for fans and consumers. CAYL, a Korean outdoor brand founded in 2011, is renowned for its hiking and mountain climbing gear and accessories. This collaboration with New Balance sees the launch of a range of products featuring the popular New Balance 610 and New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3.

The CAYL x New Balance 610 shoes are crafted using “Covert Green” suede, ripstop fabric, and breathable mesh. Reflective detailing on the heel adds a touch of style, while the mountain pattern on the collar and tongue label proudly display the joint branding. On the other hand, the CAYL x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail v3 showcases a sleek gray and black color scheme. Reflective elements are added to the “N” logo, toe box, and heel. The brand logo is printed on the heel, and the shoes are equipped with Fresh Foam cushioning technology, as well as a Vibram outsole to enhance performance.

To showcase the versatility of these collaborative shoes, the brand has also released two image films. One film focuses on the urban environment, while the other celebrates the great outdoors. These videos aim to captivate consumers’ attention and demonstrate the shoes’ ability to cater to various lifestyles and needs.

Excitingly, the New Balance x CAYL joint series will be available for purchase starting from October 13th. Potential buyers and enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates and information regarding the release. Whether you’re a city dweller or an outdoor enthusiast, this collaboration promises to deliver top-quality footwear that combines style and performance in equal measure.