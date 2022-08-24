Home Entertainment “New Batman” director Matt Reeves signs multi-year new deal with Warner – Movie – cnBeta.COM
"New Batman" director Matt Reeves signs multi-year new deal with Warner – Movie – cnBeta.COM

“New Batman” director Matt Reeves signs multi-year new deal with Warner – Movie – cnBeta.COM

According to DEADLINE, Warner Bros. will be fully committed to “The New Batman” director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho film production company. Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs/CEOs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdi were hired by Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav to direct the film division, and he has become the first to receive an overall Filmmakers for premiere film deals.

In addition, Reeves is working with Warner Bros. Television Group and chairman Channing Dungey, who also worked with Colin Farrell on the “New Batman” spin-off series “Penguin.”

Reeves and 6th & Idaho first approached Netflix for a partnership. Reeves has spent a lot of time on film and television projects related to the “New Batman” franchise, so it makes sense to sign an exclusive premiere deal with Warner Bros. for years to come. DeLuca and Abdi want to see him grow into the filmmaker that Todd Phillips has always played in the “Hangover” and “Joker” franchises, and Clint Eastwood has been in the studio for a long time. roles played.

Under the terms of the film agreement, Warner Bros. Pictures Group’s production divisions — Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Warner Animation Group and DC Films — will have Reeves as a writer, director and producer. Reeves is currently restarting work on the sequel. The DC film “The New Batman,” co-written with Mattson Tomlin, was a huge hit, grossing more than $770 million worldwide. Robert Pattinson will return as the lead in the sequel.

Reunited with Warner Bros. Television Group’s 6th & Idaho Colin Farrell reprises his role as Oswald Copperport on the HBO Max series as production on The Penguin begins. There’s also a Batman: Arkham episode under discussion.

