Original title: New “BV girls” like Kendou and sister-in-law Rosie all have a wardrobe that can be Dressed up & down at any time

Recently we discovered a new, low-key cohort – the new “BV Girls”.

The reason is that in the past London Fashion Week, Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry was quite popular, and the label of “former creative director of Bottega Veneta” is still an interesting topic.

Bottega Veneta FW 2022

Bottega Veneta FW 2023

Four days later, Matthieu Blazy, Bottega Veneta’s current director, completed the final chapter of the ‘Italian Trilogy’ in Milan.

Liu Wen, who appeared in the finale, was wearing a white vest and jeans, with a pink leather shirt around her waist, which echoed the first set of Matthieu Blazy’s first show in the 2022 autumn and winter series.

Dua Lipa

gold high silver

Kendall Jenner

Whether it is the show or the show, there are less lively new BVs. In fact, there are already undercurrents, and sharp-eyed women have already joined the new “BV Girls” club.

The most representative one is Kendall. Every set of her BV Total Look is worth talking about.

Like the one she went to the US Open before, the light yellow silk skirt was paired with a baseball cap and a knitted sweater was tied around the waist. It was light and simple, and it was more in line with her enjoyment of watching the game.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023

Some time ago, Kendall also went to dinner in a show-style BV, and the feeling was completely different.

She was wearing a suede suspender skirt as rich as red wine with stockings of the same color. The swaying collar on the chest and the folds on the skirt outlined a charming figure.

Even the nail art is wine red! I thought there was not much to talk about with the same color, but I was aroused with new interest~

Sister-in-law Rosie is also a member of the new “BV Girls”. With increasingly picky tastes, she posted four sets of BV Total Look selfies in front of the mirror, each of which seemed to be a single product that her sister-in-law would be satisfied with.

What is the commonality of the new “BV girls” like Kendall and sister-in-law Rosie?

They are all in the trend of Y2K and Spice Girls, but they choose a style that is not so “loud” and does not need to update their wardrobes frequently. This also gave another type of woman a shot in the arm: unmoved and calm.

Can dress up or dress down. This is exactly the change before and after BV. Daniel Lee attracts people who are chasing new trends, while Matthieu Blazy attracts more quiet people who pursue quality.

Although “BV girls” live in the spotlight all year round, they are unwilling to dress up all the time. Even if they walk through the same street, they will distinguish when it is life and when it is business status, and deal with it specifically.

They have a wardrobe that can be Dress up or Dress down, so it is easy to switch between states.

Bottega Veneta FW 2023

The choice of single product is the key.

One is basic items that are close to the same style as men and women, and the other is simple items that outline curves and sometimes have unexpected designs.

Just like this Bottega Veneta 2023 autumn and winter series, VC and Liu Wen are two completely different temperaments and clothes, which are also the two sides of the BV girl.

Let’s take a look at another BV girl: “The Clown” Margot Robbie.

Since she started wearing BV, Margot Robbie seems to have found her own style position, and she has been hanging out all the way.

She wore an emerald emerald silk dress with slanted shoulders, showing off her beautiful shoulders and abs to attend the Academy Awards. The headline of the Daily Mail was “Is this Margot Robbie’s most amazing look?”

This skirt doesn’t have too complicated decorations and designs, nor is it too revealing, but every fold shows the grace of the figure.

Bottega Veneta Resort 2023

Bottega Veneta FW 2022

The BV I was wearing when I left the hotel was dressed down. The two outfits from the show were disassembled. The glossy dress under the suit was replaced with jeans and a white vest. I stepped on a pair of kitten heels.

This idea is not limited to BV, but also on other brands.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023

Kate Moss wore a flannel blue plaid shirt and jeans at the Bottega Veneta 2023 spring and summer show, with her left hand in her pocket and walked through the runway lightly, like a passerby walking in the park.

But when she came to Saint Laurent’s Paris at night, she wore a tight black dress and used black stockings with high translucency to transform the same color outfit into a modern and fashionable taste.

Which of these two styles of Kate Moss is more beautiful is a matter of opinion, but the former and the latter are suitable for occasions, everyone has the same answer.

Sienna Miller, the originator of dressing, knows how to incorporate Dress up and Dress down into a set of collocations. The set she wore in the previous recording program was covered with a plain blue sweater on Khaite’s dress. It is a favorite for anyone to wear The collocation that can take to the street.

When I came to the studio and took off the sweater, a creamy white tube top dress revealed the whole picture, which was the same color as the pinch heels on the feet. People couldn’t help exclaiming that this is too beautiful!

A beautiful dress for dress up requires luck and timing to come across, but as long as you can find it, you can appear shining on the street at any time.

Let’s focus on dress down. Most people, even celebrities, are more than 50% when they dress down.

But with basic items, it is not easy to control the heat with a sense of casualness, and the “old money” is the most familiar with these tips. It does not refer to wealth, but the mentality cultivated by wealth, and we should give ourselves the best and considerate.

Today’s BV can be dress down, which is a low-key daily wear that old money people will like, thanks to the unambiguous fabric.

Bottega Veneta FW 2023 leather trench coat/shirt

Matthieu Blazy is very good at applying the brand’s best leather to unexpected jeans and shirts. Only those who actually wear them will know how different it is. Just like the flannel shirt and jeans on Kate Moss, the striped shirt on Dua Lipa seems to be inconspicuous, but the fabric is actually leather.

Khaite

Lemaire, who is almost obsessed with fabrics, also uses fabrics as the basis. The Khaite worn by Sienna Miller is also a winning brand of fabrics, and there will be different ace fabrics. Lemaire’s dry silk, Khaite’s knitting and cashmere are combined to cover different fabrics. demand, and we only need to be precise in the corresponding brand and find those ace fabric items.

In addition, the matching of the basic models should be a little eye-catching. Although it is a minimalist style, it still needs an “effective combination”. Let’s take a look at the new “BV girls”👇

1

Tone on Tone

Kendall wears Khaite’s gray cashmere skirt with a silver handbag, which is the same as the BV wine red look at the beginning of the article, and they are all effectively combined in color.

There are few tones, but the single products of the same tone have rich layers, but the former has a weaker outline of the curve, which is more in line with the Dress Down moment.

The other The Row and The Row Look (wide-leg pants and shirt with a white inner) that are firmly locked with Kendall occupy most of Kendall’s daily street styles.

Almost the same collocation, relying on the subtle changes of “Tone on Tone”, gives people a new look.

2

Layer

Bottega Veneta Spring 2023

Another method with a high usage rate is the level.

But this kind of layering is more like a natural collocation, not layering for the sake of layering. The layers of necklines and cuffs on the BV show all appear in a small area, which seems careless.

/

The endless emerging niche fashion styles are originally the best way to express your attitude, but if these niche fashion styles do not match your identity and preferences, it is better to stop forcing yourself to join in the fun. Sometimes, not speaking up is also an expression.