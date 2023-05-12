New car? Six out of ten choose installments. That’s why it’s a boom in funding

ROME – The purchase of the car takes place less and less with the classic single payment. The automotive finance market has grown significantly over the last decade and in 2022, according to the latest Jato Dynamics consumer research “Driving Decisions with Data: Global Automotive Consumer Finance Insights”, 6 out of 10 people (60%) bought the car with financing.

Among the factors driving away from traditional ownership models, nearly a third (31%) cite “not having to pay a large sum up front” as their primary motivation for leasing a vehicle. This is followed by a quarter (25%) who believe buying a leased vehicle leads to a better car, the same number who believe financial options are better for managing their budget.

With 6.61 million electric vehicles (EVs) sold globally in 2022, users are evaluating financing options for buying pure electric and hybrid decks as well. Indeed, 8 in 10 respondents (80%) say the ability to pay monthly would make choosing an electric vehicle more likely, and financing options could play a key role in the global push towards “net zero”. According to Jato analysts, 1 in 5 (21%) plans to buy an electric vehicle next year, while another 27% are planning to buy one. Good battery life (51%) is cited as the main reason that would encourage respondents to buy an EV, followed by convenience of charging (45%).

“The surge in the electric vehicle market opens up a world of opportunity for original equipment manufacturers and dealers,” said Mike Bennett, product manager, Jato Dynamics. “But as with any major industry transformation, these opportunities are not without challenges. In addition to financial options, other factors such as the reliability of EV charging will play a significant role in mass adoption as more and more consumers want to move towards EVs.”

Consumers are also increasingly interested in alternative ownership options, so much so that over the next two years, more than half of respondents (51%) plan to use a co-ownership model, with half of these citing the reduced cost as motivation. Higher quality vehicles (34%) and lower prices (33%) are significant aspects driving the growth of interest in shared mobility services, while location sees 73% of those living in urban centers interested to shared ownership, compared to just 19% of inhabitants in rural areas. Finally, by analyzing consumers’ intentions at the end of a loan, the research found that for 37% of the sample, the ultimate goal would be to extinguish the contract to own the car, while 22% would switch to another contract to a new car and 18% would enter into a new contract for the same car. (Maurilio Rigo)