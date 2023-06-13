New Career丨Virtual Reality Designer: Creating Dreams in Another Parallel World-Economic Observation Network-Professional Financial News Website

Economic Observation Network reporter Ren Xiaoning intern Tao Siyu

Virtual idol producer Guo Yijun still clearly remembers the scene two years ago. It was a tourist attraction in Hebei, and a special four-sided screen stood on the beach. The two virtual idols he participated in the production greeted the audience loudly: “We bring you a few new songs today!”

The tourists raised their heads, and someone said in surprise: “Look! This is not a cartoon, it’s really a two-dimensional person communicating with us!”

After two years of popularization and application, virtual idols are no longer as rare as they were then. According to the data from iiMedia Consulting, in 2023, 88.0% of Chinese respondents will know about virtual humans, but few people know about the daily life of virtual reality designers.

This is a very new profession. In the “Occupational Classification Code of the People’s Republic of China” issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in 2022, “virtual reality product designer” appeared, numbered: 4-04-05-11. This career includes virtual idol producers, virtual costume designers, etc. They are in the conference room, in front of the computer, in the studio, and in the live broadcast room, trying to create a parallel virtual world in the real physical world.

make dream

At 11 o’clock in the middle of the night, Wang UU was rushing to work in front of the computer. She’s making her 33rd outfit for an avatar in a metaverse virtual community. The user’s enthusiasm for new clothes exceeds her imagination, so production needs to be stepped up.

The rush work in front of the computer is the last step in making virtual clothing. Before, she and her colleagues spent most of their time “brainstorming” in the conference room.

Before producing virtual clothing, they will repeatedly discuss: Why do you want to make this clothing? What type of user is this garment for? After deriving the visual image, discuss with the 3D visual department the adjustment of the character bone controller, and finally proceed to the design level: Is the material soft or hard? Is the fit oversized or skinny?

Virtual clothing is mainly sold to users in the virtual community. The reason for users to pay is not only to look good, but also to pay more attention to the stories and emotions behind the aesthetics. Wang UU needs to express these stories to users through clothes.

Without the constraints of the real physical world, virtual clothing designers can let their imaginations fly, use various fabrics that do not exist, and make patterns that cannot be realized in reality. But at the same time, this is a “fine work” that consumes a lot of manpower. Each piece of clothing is a separate model that is manually sculpted a little bit. The number of layers of a model does not exceed three, which is relatively simple in the industry. It takes about half a month for a team of 3-4 people to complete.

Usually 2 to 3 months in advance, Wang UU and his colleagues schedule the online time of virtual clothing in advance. After the final draft, cooperate with the UI design department, development and art department, and go through the code writing in the terminal, content compilation, uploading, testing, and repairing. In the end, this new dress can be seen by users and become the “dream clothes” sought after by users in the virtual world.

Whether it is beautiful clothes in the virtual community or virtual idols, they are mainly aimed at young people. iiMedia Consulting research shows that young people are easily attracted by the business capabilities, voice appearance and role settings of virtual idols, and game chat virtual anchors are more popular. A reporter from Economic Observer.com once participated in an offline concert of a virtual idol. In the huge gymnasium, young people waved their arms and held up light sticks, shouting “His Royal Highness is here”, as if they had to use all their strength to shake to show their strength. Love for virtual idols.

What Guo Yijun does is to incubate virtual idols. Before incubation, he needs to do in-depth user insights. “We not only need to understand the aesthetics and preferences of the current generation Z, but also have insight into their psychological and emotional needs.”

The currently popular virtual idols have “people in the middle” behind them. “The process of finding the man in the middle is actually looking for an interesting soul.” In Guo Yijun’s mind, the “man in the middle” must not only have a unique personality charm, but more importantly, he must have the imagination and yearning for the virtual world in his heart . Therefore, the identity and working status of the virtual idol “insider” need to be kept strictly confidential, in order not to break the audience’s imagination of virtual idols.

In addition to Guo Yijun, dozens of staff were behind the virtual idol performance in Hebei. Motion-captured actors control the virtual human images in real time, and the background visual effects and virtual machine position scheduling are also controlled in real time by the on-site director, DJ, and VJ to ensure more realistic performances and interactions.

entry

More than 10 years ago, Wang UU could not have imagined that he would become a practitioner in the virtual reality industry.

She was the first to engage in graphic visual work. She majored in art design as an undergraduate. She graduated from ECV School of Design in France with a major in digital multimedia visual art design and management. After returning to China, she entered the advertising industry to do conceptual visual creative art. field.

Wang UU likes beautiful clothes and buying game skins, and has always been interested in virtual clothing. She became a monk halfway, and after completing a period of systematic virtual plate-making study by herself, she posted her personal virtual clothing practice works on social media, which attracted the attention of art institutions. Under a certain opportunity, she joined the current team, “there is a feeling of entering the industry out of nowhere.”

The entry of Jackie, a virtual shooting engineer, is an active choice after graduating from graduate school. Not long before being interviewed by reporters, he had just completed a virtual shooting project in Hengdian Film and Television City. This is a meticulous job. The illuminance and position of the space lights above each LED curtain wall need to be carefully measured, because it will affect the effect of the final virtual shooting. His goal is to allow the most critical directors to recognize the integration of virtual shooting and the real world.

Jackie used to work as a freelancer in Shanghai, and liked photography and editing. Because he wanted to work in the film and television industry, he went to Beijing Film Academy for postgraduate entrance examination. During the postgraduate period, the school did research on virtual production, and he became interested in it. After graduation, he came to iQiyi.

After being exposed to real virtual shooting, he found that theoretical knowledge is completely different from real practice. Virtual filming is a very new industry. It has been four years since the foreign film and television virtual filming demo cases were born, but the application in the domestic film and television industry is still limited. The virtual shooting done by Jackie’s department is regarded as the first group of people in China to eat crabs.

Everything is brand new, which means everything needs to be explored from scratch. How should the film and television virtual production system be designed? How big does the LED curtain wall need to be? What shape is it built into? How should the lights above the curtain wall be arranged? What development features should Unreal Engine customize? This is the technology that the virtual world needs to address. In the real world, there are also a lot of troubles, as small as the specification of an electrical box, the diameter of a section of wire harness, and the model of an aviation plug, and problems may arise when integrating with the virtual world. How to make the connection between virtual and real images invisible? True or false is a complex project.

Jackie remembers that because virtual production has high requirements on network data exchange bandwidth, he needs to consult the command manual of the switch by himself to configure the link aggregation function of the switch. Another time, in order to meet the director of photography’s pursuit of the picture, he consulted the calculation formula of the depth of field blur circle, and designed a method to automatically calculate the focus position and aperture value of the virtual camera. Finally, the virtual depth of field can naturally match the camera’s optical depth of field. Approval from the director of photography.

For Guo Yijun, working in the virtual reality industry is a dream come true. He is a two-dimensional user. “I often feel that I have a doppelganger living in another time and space, which is a more perfect virtual world than reality. I hope to pursue it through creation and bring this ideal world back to the third dimension.”

After graduating from university, he worked as a director, commercial, and animation producer. At the age of 30, he officially entered the industry as a virtual idol producer. “People in the virtual industry all have a clone living in a parallel time and space in their hearts. In the future, we hope to bring the public into this time and space together.”

increase

After switching from traditional design to virtual design, Wang UU received more user feedback. She loves this profession: It helps designers reach users faster, instead of a visual solution floating in the air.

“After the emergence of virtual clothing, I feel that the waste of talents in the traditional clothing industry has been reduced to a certain extent.” Many of Wang UU’s colleagues came from traditional clothing designers. As early as four or five years ago, the traditional clothing industry was saturated with talents. . As for virtual clothing, they sometimes feel that it opens up a new era of expression in clothing design. “It doesn’t have to be a regular piece of clothing, but a model of a garment structure that can be worn on the body.”

According to data from iiMedia Consulting, in 2022, China‘s virtual human driven industry market and core market size will be 186.61 billion yuan and 12.08 billion yuan respectively, and are expected to reach 640.27 billion yuan and 48.06 billion yuan in 2025, respectively. This industry is still an incremental emerging market.

Wang UU told the reporter that some colleges and universities now have virtual clothing categories in the clothing design series courses. With the development of VR and XR related technologies, people are more likely to have demand for metaverse social and holographic clothing. Virtual clothing design The industry will face a larger and more professional talent gap.

Guo Yijun is still working as a producer in the virtual human industry. Since entering this industry 3 years ago, he has decided that he will take this as his life’s work. Compared with 2021, he feels that the market popularity and public awareness of the virtual reality industry are improving, and the technological progress is even faster, “it is equivalent to completing an enlightenment campaign.”

However, whether domestic or foreign, the virtual production industry is still in its infancy, and it is still far away from the parallel world people imagine. “To join this industry, you need to sacrifice yourself for your beliefs,” he told reporters. pay. They are now opening the door to a new world step by step, “This is the most anticipated thing.”

(At the request of the interviewees, the text King UU pseudonym)