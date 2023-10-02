New Collaboration: SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Launch Joint Shoes

SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke launch new joint shoes

Outdoor apparel brand SOUTH2 WEST8 has teamed up with footwear brand Suicoke to release an exciting new collection of collaborative shoes. The partnership takes inspiration from SOUTH2 WEST8’s “Bower” and Suicoke’s “Pepper” shoes, resulting in two unique color combinations: “Horn Camo” and “Native Skull & Target”.

CP Company introduces the 2023 autumn and winter series

CP Company, known for its functional and innovative designs, has officially debuted the first batch of its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter series. Staying true to their ethos of prioritizing functionality, the collection offers forward-looking high-end sportswear that combines style and performance.

Stone Island opens flagship store in Chengdu Taikoo Li

The renowned fashion label Stone Island has announced the official opening of its flagship store in Chengdu Taikoo Li. The store features a stunning design concept led by Samir Bantal of OMA/AMO. With its cutting-edge architecture and impeccable aesthetics, the flagship store offers a unique shopping experience for Stone Island enthusiasts.

Daft Punk releases drumless version of “Random Access Memories” album

The iconic electronic music duo, Daft Punk, has surprised fans with the release of a drumless version of their critically acclaimed album, “Random Access Memories”. This new version allows listeners to fully immerse themselves in the intricacies of the music, appreciating every layer, element, and detail without the distraction of drums.

“Cyberpunk 2077” game director confirms final updates

The game director of “Cyberpunk 2077” has confirmed that the upcoming 2.0 update file and the DLC “Free Fantasy” will mark the final updates for the game. While players eagerly await news about a potential sequel, the final updates aim to provide a satisfying and polished experience for fans of the popular futuristic role-playing game.