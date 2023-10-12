NEW COUNTRY – Torem

NEW COUNTRY

The Russian couple Natasha “Baba Yaga” and Anatoly Pakhalenko have been touring folk as NYTT LAND since 2013 and since then there have been several albums and many live gigs, where a very mystical atmosphere was always created due to their visual presence. Now there is a new long player with “Torem”.

At the beginning there is a short track called “Olenmet” in which only Anatoly’s deep guttural vocals can be heard with a few tapping noises. These lead into the following track “Nord”, which is a bit more powerful and in which Natasha’s bell-like clarity can be heard for the first time as a contrast to the deep vocals. This creates the particularly mystical flair for which the band is valued by their fans.

This continues in the other titles, with occasional sound effects being used, such as in “Manito” where there is a kind of wind noise as background music and the focus is exclusively on these sounds, only accompanied by a little background singing. Both actors are involved in singing in almost all tracks and this conflict of voices intensifies the original flair. The finale is a very subtle track with just a few tones and thunder noises, so that you feel like you’ve been transported to a dark forest.

In the info sheet, when assigning the music by NYTT LAND, it says for fans of HEILUNG and WARDRUNA and that is also true, because if you love harder and more varied tones, the whole thing on “Torem” will probably soon become too monotonous. However, if you like to be transported to other spheres, NYTT LAND is the right place for you.

Tracklist “Torem”:

1. Olenmet

2. Nord

3. Risu Raknar

4. Johem Ar

5. Manito

6. Huginn Ok Muninn

7. Rise Of Midgard

8. Track

9. Yavel

Total playing time: 44:01

