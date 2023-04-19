Home » New cut in Meta: they will lay off 10 thousand employees of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram worldwide
by admin
Meta Platforms, the company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will begin this Wednesday a new wave of layoffs at the company, which last March announced its intention to lay off 10,000 workers, after cutting 11,000 positions at the end of from last year.

According to a memorandum to which Bloomberg News had access, the multinational reportedly informed the company’s managers to prepare to announce job cuts on Wednesday and that these adjustments will affect Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Reality Labs, the division that brings together the company’s virtual reality efforts and Quest hardware.

In this sense, Meta would ask all its employees in North America who can work from home to do so this Wednesday, in order to have time to process the news, according to the document.

The memo distributed to the company’s managers also indicates that the work teams will be reorganized and several remaining employees will be reassigned to work with new managers.

Last March, Meta announced a new workforce adjustment plan that will entail the dismissal of some 10,000 workers, as well as the closure of around 5,000 vacancies that have not yet been filled.

Then, the founder and CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, indicated that Meta planned to announce restructuring and layoffs in its technology groups at the end of April and then in its business groups at the end of May, although he warned that, in some cases , it could take until the end of the year to complete the changes, while the timeline for affected international teams may also vary.

