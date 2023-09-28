new danceable song and video made in Córdoba

Cumbia, chamamé, chacarera, candombe… Until now Canticuénticos had ventured into numerous genres and styles, thus marking the wide musical range that they cover as a project. However, there is a characteristic rhythm that they had not yet addressed: the quartet.

In their latest release, the popular group within childhoods finally takes the tung tunga to tell the story of The Octopus Cook, as is the title of the song.

The song was composed by Ruth Hillar and Sebastián Cúneo, the main creative duo of Canticuénticos, a project that continues to grow and expand both in the audience and the call as well as in its artistic proposals.

To confirm this great growth, the group carried out a recent tour of packed houses in Uruguay and continues touring our country with the aim of reaching provinces and cities for the first time, demonstrating the very federal spirit that they carry as their flag.

Made in Córdoba

As for the video, as happened with previous ones such as Firulé and the new version of The Monster of the Lagoon and Lorito Teté, it was made with the stop motion animation technique and was in charge of El Birque, the studio based in Córdoba who has an outstanding career in that field both in musical clips, short films and series.

The production was by Juan Manuel Costa; the direction, design, story-board, Juan Nadalino; the animation, Agustín Touriño; the production, Homero Paz and Luis Liendo, the post-production, Suyaj Gómez Vagliente and Costa himself and the catering by Ania Martínez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

