【2023Year3moon27day, geneva“Clocks and Wonders”Haute Horlogerie Fair]:

During the 2023 Geneva “Watches and Miracles” Haute Horlogerie Fair, the Swiss luxury watchmaking brand TAG Heuer proudly celebrates the 60th anniversary of the world-renowned classic: the TAG Heuer Carrera series (TAG Heuer Carrera). For 60 years, the Swiss watchmaker’s enduring timepieces have defined high-performance watch design, racing spirit and a culture of success.

Since its launch in 1963, the Carrera series has become a symbol of ambition, achievement and taste. Over the past 60 years, this series of watches has appeared in many iconic watches representing cool, from Mick Jagger to James Hunt to Ryan Gosling. The character’s wrist. Relying on Swiss mechanical manufacturing and excellent craftsmanship, this series of watches has always maintained a fashionable image.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Carrera series, TAG Heuer is pleased to launch two new watches: the TAG Heuer Carrera Series Chronograph and the TAG Heuer Carrera Series Tourbillon Chronograph. These are two watches that have become cornerstone designs in the brand’s contemporary watch collections.

Origin Racing: The Birth of an Iconic

The origin of the TAG Heuer Carrera series has become a legend. In the early 1960s, the young talent Jack Heuer had just become the CEO of the company, so he went to Florida, USA, to attend the 12 Hours of Sebring (12 Hours of Sebring), where the Heuer brand was the official timepiece. ). There he met the Rodriguez couple, whose young sons were already on their way to becoming successful racing drivers.

They told about a race in Jack Heuer’s native Mexico called the Carrera Panamericana. The fast and dangerous race was held five times in the early 1950s before being cancelled.

Jack Heuer has a remarkable knack for harnessing the power of a good story. He was fascinated by the speed, passion and romance of this event, and determined that the name of this event would be a good name for a new chronograph watch series of his own.

The word “Carrera” has multiple meanings: “racing”, “career” or simply “road”. So Jack decided that a watch that advocates the spirit of racing and is aimed at the young, fashionable and progressive young generation, named “Calrera” is perfect, and it also fits with the increasingly popular trend of freedom in the 1960s.

Jake was a Production Engineer with a degree in Electrical Engineering and graduated from the prestigious Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. He is also passionate about cultural studies, becoming interested in the work of Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer and furniture designer Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and even saving money Added a set of Eames lounge chairs to his student dormitory. In those works, he found a fascinating combination of modernism, function, aesthetics and the ability to create a signature style. These have been integrated into the watch design he leads, as well as the Carrera series.

The Carrera collection debuted in 1963. The design of this watch is well thought out and clearly expresses Jack’s philosophy. On the one hand, it serves as a tool, built with practicality and functionality in mind. Therefore, its design is simple and easy to read, without superfluous embellishments, and will never distract the wearer. On the other hand, it is also modern and innovative. Jack’s idea, for example, was to place the tachymeter scale on the tension ring, an innovative device exclusive to the Carrera collection, which was used to secure the crystal in place while protecting the watch from dust and water.

The pure, simple, practical and beautiful design has made the Carrera series enduring for 60 years and has become the most popular choice of watch owners and collectors in the brand. It is also a classic in the industry and has written a moving success. story. Jack Heuer’s vision is still as loud as it was 60 years ago.

A new timeless classic: the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the TAG Heuer Carrera collection, TAG Heuer’s designers and watchmakers have recreated and enhanced the shape of this Carrera, with an eye toward continuing its legend in its seventh decade.

The first is the stainless steel case. The diameter of 39 mm makes it widely applicable, and at the same time, the overall ergonomics have been strengthened and refined, so this watch has a comfortable wearing experience on wrists of various sizes.

The sapphire crystal on the top of the case resembles the dome-shaped synthetic crystal crystal of the Carrera series in the 1970s. Today, the technology of the watch mirror has been greatly improved, so that the curvature of the surface is closely matched with the tachymeter scale. A tachymeter scale surrounds the border of the dial and is integrated into the case. The outer edge of the dial and the hour markers are also curved, which further enhances the aesthetic harmony and legibility of the watch. Adhering to Jack’s original design intention, the above improvements not only make the watch more exquisite, but also allow the wearer to read the tachymeter scale from a wider viewing angle.

The new buttons are equally striking, shaped and positioned to be as efficient as possible for the user. In essence, the Carrera series is still an extremely refined watch, with a clear design purpose and a shape determined by function.

A total of two watches were released this time: one is the iconic blue dial with a blue calfskin strap, and the other is more unique, using a black and silver two-color “reversed panda dial”, that is, a black dial with a blue calfskin strap. High contrast white or silver subdials. The “Reversed Panda” model, with a black perforated calfskin strap, incorporates classic features from some of the most desirable Calera watches of the 1960s, such as the first Calrera chronograph and calendar 3147 “Dato 12” watch, and 2447 NS, which is probably the rarest Carrera series watch, produced only a few years, and only a handful of productions.

The two new watches continue the coolness and sternness of the Carrera series with a novel and unforgettable appearance.

Keep up with the times:Heuer 02The evolution of the movement

The two iterations of the TAG Heuer Carrera series of chronographs are equipped with an evolution of the Heuer 02 self-made automatic mechanical chronograph movement of the TAG Heuer brand.

The new-generation movement, called TH20-00, is clearly visible through the sapphire mirror on the back of the watch. This movement is equipped with a two-way winding oscillating weight; the previous version of the movement only winds the mainspring of the movement when the oscillating weight turns counterclockwise.

The replacement of this movement, led by Carole Forestier, TAG Heuer Movement Director, is more significant than the original birth of this movement. In daily use, the new movement winds up faster and more reliably, ensuring that the watch runs closer to the maximum power reserve of 80 hours, and further improves its accuracy in use. The TH20-00 movement also has a more advanced finish, which is in line with TAG Heuer’s vision of creating technically superior and elegant watches and movements. This movement joins a new series of movements that also includes the TAG Heuer TH30 and TH50 movements.

Under the same enduring concept, the two watches show different expressions. The blue watch is inspired by the modern style, while the black and silver two-color watch inherits more of the racing pedigree of the Carrera series. For this reason, the scale design of the sub-dial and the position of the date display are slightly different: the blue watch has a date display at 6 o’clock, and the date window of the black and silver two-color watch is set at 12 o’clock. The stopwatch should be read as clearly as possible.

TAG Heuer is so confident in the advanced mechanics used in these watches that it offers a five-year warranty for both new watches.

Harmony amidst contradictions:

The new TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph will combine opposites

A closer look at the new TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph reveals that it inherits the essence of the representative model from the beginning of 1963, integrating design elements that at first glance seem to be contradictory.

Viewed in cross-section, for example, the silhouette of the watch is smooth thanks to the seamlessly curved border of the domed sapphire crystal; The watch is also angular.

How do i do this? TAG Heuer’s designers have balanced the interlocking matte and polished surfaces, making the visual effect of the watch both soft and reliable. At the same time, the angular edges have been carefully crafted to give them a smooth touch. The effect is quite striking: ergonomic and distinctive design, precise and delicate timekeeping, technical excellence and elegance. Jack Heuer’s vision lives on.

Don’t be surprised by “changing” everywhere:

The first Carrera Glassbox equipped with a tourbillon

TAG Heuer is also pleased to launch the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Chronograph. Before this elegant new watch joined the lineup of the Carrera Tourbillon models, the previous models of the same series had a larger case design and a more intense sporty style.

This new watch follows the same design principles as the new TAG Heuer Carrera series chronograph and has a consistent basic shape. Only a small hole is opened at the 6 o’clock position of the dial to display a tourbillon frame.

The tourbillon, first perfected more than 200 years ago, is a frame that rotates around the escapement to counteract the interference of gravity on the accuracy of the mechanical movement. Even today, few watchmakers have mastered this complex technology. TAG Heuer is one of a group of elite watchmakers with this ability.

The new watch is equipped with TAG Heuer brand self-made tourbillon movement: TH20-09. This automatic mechanical movement is certified by the Swiss Observatory and also has a chronograph function, with a power reserve of 65 hours.

Every part of this watch has been carefully crafted to reflect the mechanical beauty of the tourbillon. For example, thanks to the curved sapphire crystal and smooth contours of the new Carrera series Glassbox, the beauty of the tourbillon can be appreciated from a wider perspective. The outer edge of the dial and the hour markers are slightly curved, which complement and complement each other with the edge of the mirror, enhancing the elegant texture of the watch.

Further details enhance the overall appearance and legibility of the watch. The dark ‘azuré’ sub-dials are surrounded by a high-contrast silver ring, making the chronograph readings easy to read. The minute scale surrounds the outer edge of the dial, and fire orange details adorn each hour markers. The central chronograph second hand is a clean and neat triangle, which is inspired by the racing dashboard of the 1960s, adding an almost nostalgic style to the watch.

Like the TH20-00 movement, the TH20-09 tourbillon movement was also developed by Carole Forestier, TAG Heuer movement director, and the brand’s technical team. get promoted. The watch enjoys a five-year warranty.

Even with such fine details, the most important feature of this watch is its stylish and timeless color scheme: 42mm stainless steel case, the iconic Carrera blue dial with circular brushed treatment and blue calfskin leather bring. The back of the sapphire case shows the TH20-09 movement, which is the finishing touch.

Stepping into the future: the new Calera series Glassbox watch continues to write immortal legends

TAG Heuer’s designers and watchmakers have witnessed the past of the Carrera series and also described the future by developing a new series of watches. The heritage of Jack Heuer’s original design is clearly visible in these Carrera Glassbox watches: timeless and modern, precise and refined, elegant and technical, ergonomic and striking, functional and sophisticated. Beautiful and neat. In short: an enduring modern paragon.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

CBS2210.FC6534

movement

TH20-00 self-winding movement

Function

Hours, minutes, seconds, date, chronograph

dial

Black Circular Matte Dial

Black dial outer edge, decorated with 60 seconds / minute scale and tachymeter scale

Three sub-dials:

– 3 o’clock: silver “azuré” minute dial; rhodium-plated hands

– 6 o’clock: silver “azuré” small seconds; rhodium-plated hands

– 9 o’clock: silver “azuré” hour dial; rhodium-plated hands

Rhodium-plated faceted hour and minute hands with green Super-LumiNova®

Rhodium-plated central seconds hand

case

39mm diameter

polished stainless steel case

Curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides

Steel crown at 3 o’clock

Polished steel round pusher at 2 o’clock

Polished steel round button at 4 o’clock

Steel case back screwed in sapphire

Water resistance: 100 meters

watch chain

Black Perforated Calfskin Strap

Polished stainless steel folding clasp with double safety push buttons

listing date

From April 2023

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

CBS2212. FC6535

movement

TH20-00 self-winding movement

Function

Hours, minutes, seconds, date, chronograph

dial

Blue Circular Brushed Dial

Blue dial outer edge, decorated with 60 seconds / minute scale and tachymeter scale

Three sub-dials:

– 3 o’clock: blue “azuré” minute dial; rhodium-plated hands

– 6 o’clock: blue small seconds; rhodium-plated hands

– 9 o’clock: blue “azuré” hour dial; rhodium-plated hands

Rhodium-plated faceted hour and minute hands with green Super-LumiNova®

Rhodium-plated central seconds hand

case

39mm diameter

polished stainless steel case

Curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides

Steel crown at 3 o’clock

Polished steel round pusher at 2 o’clock

Polished steel round button at 4 o’clock

Steel case back screwed in sapphire

Water resistance: 100 meters

watch chain

Blue Calfskin Strap

Polished stainless steel folding clasp with double safety push buttons

listing date

From April 2023

TAG Heuer Carrera Series Tourbillon Chronograph

CBS5010.FC6543

movement

TH20-09 movement certified by the Swiss official observatory

Function

Hours, minutes, seconds, date, chronograph, tourbillon

dial

Blue Circular Brushed Dial

Blue dial inner ring, decorated with 60 seconds / minute scale

Three sub-dials:

– 3 o’clock: blue “azuré” minute dial; rhodium-plated hands

– 6 o’clock position: rhodium-plated tourbillon

– 9 o’clock: blue “azuré” hour dial; rhodium-plated hands

Rhodium-plated faceted hour and minute hands with green Super-LumiNova®

Orange lacquered central seconds hand

case

42 mm diameter

polished stainless steel case

Curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment on both sides

Stainless steel standard crown at 3 o’clock

Polished steel round pusher at 2 o’clock

Polished steel round button at 4 o’clock

Steel case back screwed in sapphire, limited number and special engraving

Water resistance: 100 meters

watch chain

Blue Calfskin Strap

Polished stainless steel folding clasp with double safety push buttons

listing date

May 2023