New discovery on the Titanic: a gold necklace could have a megalodon tooth

A team of researchers discovered in the remains of the Titanic what could be a gold necklace made with a tooth megalodon shark. The object was identified thanks to images taken by the company Magellan Ltd.

The finding was made using submersible devices, remotely controlled, which passed more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck. There, they took more than 700 thousand captureswhich were then turned into a moving scan.

Thanks to this, the company has noticed a distinctive shape that they say resembles a megalodon toothand prehistoric shark Large size. In turn, on closer inspection they realized that it was a collar.

Richard Parkinsondirector of Magellan, described the find as “amazing, beautiful and impressive”. In addition, she remarked in conversation with ITV News: “We found a megalodon tooth that is shaped like a necklace, it’s incredible, it’s absolutely incredible.”

So far, it has not been possible to identify the objects surrounding the pendant, although it appears to be close to a collection of small ring-shaped figures. Similarly, an agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States prevents items from being recovered from the wreck.

Does the necklace have a megalodon tooth?

The first reason why researchers believe that the necklace has a megalodon tooth is for its sizesince it is known that the extinct shark was one of the largest fish that ever lived.

Similarly, it is not clear how Magellan was able to identify the tooth in the pendant as that of the prehistoric animal. Catalina Pepperpaleontologist of the swansea universitywho specializes in sharks, said it’s hard to tell whether or not it’s a megalodon tooth without other identifiable objects to scale.

“The tooth appears to have a ‘neck’, which is the darker area between the crown of the tooth and the root,” the specialist told MailOnline. And he added: “But because the image it’s so low qualityIt’s hard to see if this is the case.”

“They are, of course, very large, but you can also find teeth from very young individuals, which may be small, or from the back of the jaw,” Pimiento concluded.

For his part, Michael Benton, professor of paleontology of vertebrates at the University of Bristol, said it “is more likely to be a modern shark tooth than a fossil.” And he added: “Megalodon teeth cover your hand”.

Like the thousands of personal items found in the wreck, the necklace’s original owner is unknown, though for what value it may have held, it likely belonged to a first-class passenger.

The Magellan company now plans to use artificial intelligence to identify the owners of the objects, and to contact the ancestors of the 2,200 people on board the Titanic when it sank.

The IA You will study old images of the passengers, focusing on their faces and the clothes they were wearing when they boarded the ship, days before the Titanic collided with the iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912.

the investigation of the titanic

The images that made it possible to find the necklace with the megalodon tooth come from an investigation that seeks to clarify what happened in 1912 through a complete 3D reconstruction del Titanic.

In the reconstructions, it can be seen that the shipwreck is not a unique piece but rather it is divided in two parts. On the one hand, the section of the bowwhich is instantly recognizable as it retains its characteristic V-shape, with rusty railings on the deck and the anchor positioned to the side.

On the other hand, there is the popa, which no longer preserves its characteristics. The rear is a twisted mass of metal, the decks crushed one on top of the other, caused by the ship’s slam as it hit the seabed.

Although details of the Titanicthe sea is undoing the remains of the shipwreck and it is estimated that for in 40 years there will be nothing left of him. The expeditions run against the clock to be able to finish understanding how this well-known accident happened.

