There are important news for novice drivers. From now on they will be able to freely drive electric supercars such as the Audi RS e-tron GT or the Porsche Taycan but not thermal cars such as the Hyundai Kona or the Opel Corsa. A little strange right?

Yet this is what can be deduced from a circular from the Interior Ministry a few days ago that, while it reiterates that in the first year after obtaining the B license, the driving of “ electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles with the specific power limit referred to the tare equal to 65 kW / t ”, specifies instead that ” the maximum power limit of 70 kW is applied only to vehicles with internal combustion engines ”.

