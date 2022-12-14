Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original Title: New Fashion Trend: Don’t Buy the Most Expensive, “Mid-Range” Is Becoming the Hottest Shopping Concept

Have you ever heard of “Mid-Range Fashion”?

It refers to the “Mid-Range” brands that sell in the middle, which are neither too cheap nor too expensive, but just right, usually between $150 and $600 (please auto-convert to your current currency ).

A while ago, because of a spray-painted skirt, Lyst was asked about the future dark horse brand Corpeni, and the price of most of the items was in the “Mid-Range” range.

Let’s follow this point and compare the brand changes on the Lyst list over the years. It is not difficult to find that the “Mid-Range” brand is gradually being seen, and there is still a tendency to kill the list!

Did you react when you saw this?

For most people, this is simply a not-too-great fashion idea! ! !

I believe that many people have had this experience👇

When I want to buy a popular item of the season, when I open a certain treasure, it is either the official store of the top luxury brand, or the screen is swiped by purchasing agents, imitations, original orders, and copied products, and finally I turn off the software after shopping for a long time , and found nothing…

Because the focus of the fashion circle is always on the top luxury brands with high prices, they lead the trend and determine the fashion of the season.

Cheap fast fashion brands and even “three no brands” are the clearest and most concerned about where the outlets are, so they can quickly occupy our information channels with carpet-like marketing strategies.

If you also resonate with this painful experience, it is because we all live a “Mid-Range” life👇

The height, figure, and appearance are moderate, and the talent and wealth are also ordinary. Whether in the fashion circle or in other “circles”, “Mid-Range” is not born to belong to the center of the spotlight, and there is no wonderful story about the Jedi’s counterattack.

But don’t get me wrong that this is a sad urban story in the 21st century. “Mid-Range” is the largest proportion of this world. They are part of maintaining the normal operation of the world and are also the protagonists of their lives. “Mid-Range” does not mean that there is no pursuit, but that they will not be too ambitious. “Mid-Range” does not mean that there is no aesthetics, but that they want to consume what is within their ability. To be honest, this group of people is very pragmatic .

Kendall’s Mid -Range branded sweater

and!

Even the top stars we are most concerned about, before the spotlight, the Mid Range period is indispensable.

So, to summarize:

In essence, “Mid-Range” is more in line with the consumption level of most people. You don’t need to think about buying a top luxury item to make the joy of consumption accompanied by pressure, and you don’t have to worry about the poor quality of too cheap clothes. For women in the “Mid-Range” coordinate axis, this is a lifestyle with pursuit but no pressure.

Today we are going to share three popular Mid-Range brands. They are all “familiar faces” that often appear in poster articles. Finally, this opportunity can be introduced.

0.1

The Bazilika

100% Cashmere that is not rustic

The Bazilika is a brand established in 2020. Although it is still a baby brand, this does not affect sister-in-law Roise, Elsa Hosk, and a bunch of bloggers who are familiar with names and who cannot be named. Like it.

Its family attaches great importance to fabrics, and the most popular are wool and cashmere sweaters.

Anyone who likes cashmere knows that “how to say goodbye to rusticity” is one of its annoying problems. Fortunately, more and more brands have noticed this in the past two years. So when it comes to The Bazilika, the design of cashmere is to improve on the basis of saying goodbye to the rustic.

This POLO sweater is very out of the circle, and the super loose sleeves are the key to “the POLO shirt is not rigid”.

Another example is sister-in-law Rosie’s knitted skirt, which is made of 100% Cashmere, and the style is designed to outline curves. What’s even better is that a metal chain is added to the back. Lipstick” portrayal!

Other bloggers also wear it, such as Beatrice Gutu, a small blogger we are familiar with.

Recently, bloggers Alex Rivière Sieber and Sophia Roe wore this POLO collar knit dress. This skirt is a deformation of their POLO sweater. The price is around 4,500 yuan, which is much friendlier than the tens of thousands of dollars of Khaite. .

The beige knitted suit worn by Elsa Hosk is also from The Bazilika. Her personal brand Helsa Studio, which she established this year, has launched a gray knitted suit. The matching idea is also comfortable and simple with a little Elsa-style avant-garde. It can be seen that this suit Much to Elsa’s favor.

Can make cashmere products so out of the circle, The Bazilika’s other items are not mediocre. Before we wrote about black shirts, Elsa Hosk wore a high-waisted shirt from his family, which is more suitable for this woman than a long black shirt. Young hot mom.

Anouk Yve, a blogger who pursues “repeated wear” and “basic texture”, will choose some items with a sense of design in The Bazilika.

T-shirts like these two with novel cuts but not out of the basic range are from The Bazilika.

There are also these two suits, a small sexy black backless suit, and a white suit with large shoulder pads, both are Looks that once made the editor call “wonderful”.

0.2

The Frankie Shop

Minimalist style that cares about trends

The Frankie Shop is a buyer store established in 2014. This brand has been very popular in the past two years, and it is not considered a niche emerging brand now, but it is an absolute representative of the Mid-Range brand.

Even if you have no impression of it, you must have seen this shoulder pad T-shirt worn by countless bloggers in the summer of 2020. Its price is about 500 yuan, and another quilted cotton jacket worn by countless bloggers, The price is about 1500 yuan.

(PS: These two clothes also provide pattern-making objects for many so-called “original design” online stores.)

More new and old friends wearing The Frankie Shop!

Kendou’s big green shirt comes from The Frankie Shop. We have already packaged this set of clothes. The whole set of clothes including the shirt is Mid-Range brand. It is less gorgeous and more relaxed and comfortable in daily life. Dare to play and make trouble.

There is also Elsa Hosk’s creamy yellow suit, which is also from The Frankie Shop.

This vintage caramel coat is also from The Frankie Shop.

The brushed gray suit on Beaver is thicker, and it has a warm texture and good warmth in autumn and winter.

And the blogger Pernille Teisbaek, who we all love, will also wear The Frankie Shop’s coat at Fashion Week. As long as the material and shape of the clothes themselves are good enough, it can support the texture of the whole body.

It is not difficult to find that these items of The Frankie Shop look simple, but they are very particular about color and details, and the aesthetics are good. Even if you look at the official pictures, you can learn some wonderful color matching.

For example, this series of brown and blue is not purely frigid and minimalist, but more tense and trendy.

Like the overalls that are popular this year, The Frankie Shop has also launched several colors and several models at one go, and by the way, it provides different collocation ideas, which can not only digest the trend of minimalism, but also be fashionable for thousands of people.

There are also controversies about this brand. Negative voices will think that the texture of some of its items is not good enough. This is also a complaint problem that buyer stores often face.

In all fairness, more than 80% of the models in this price range are guaranteed to have good quality and can quickly respond to trends. After all, it is a Mid-Range brand that is not easy to find.

