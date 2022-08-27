recently, “New God List: Yang Jian” officially announced that the box office of the film exceeded 200 million. According to data provided by Lighthouse Pro, As of 12:42:32 today, the cumulative box office of “New God List: Yang Jian” has reached 200 million, and the cumulative number of viewers has reached 4.75 million. Although it has slowed down compared to the previous 2-day breakthrough of 100 million box office, it is still quite a rare feat to reach 200 million box office in 7 days.

What helped it accomplish this feat was the film’s top-notch picture technology.

At noon today, Yu Minhong mentioned on his personal account,The effect of “New God List: Yang Jian” exceeded expectations, and it is believed that the animation of chasing light has the potential of American Pixar, which will drive domestic animation to catch up with or even surpass the international animation level.

However, unfortunately, while possessing top art technology, “New God List: Yang Jian” has an obvious shortcoming: the plot.

The plot of “New God List: Yang Jian” is not outstanding compared with the picture. The behavior of the protagonist Yang Jian lacks the core appeal, the image is not three-dimensional, and there are certain problems in the overall narrative rhythm, which does not consider the audience’s ability to accept.

This also directly caused the film’s Douban score today to drop from 7.1 to 7.0, not rising but falling.

If the light-chasing animation can carefully polish the script based on the integration of the screen technology of “New God List: Yang Jian”, the finished product will undoubtedly gain the support and support of more audiences.