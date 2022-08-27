Home Entertainment “New God List: Yang Jian” Official: “New God List: Yang Jian” box office exceeded 200 million and the cumulative number of viewers reached 4.75 million | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT
Entertainment

“New God List: Yang Jian” Official: “New God List: Yang Jian” box office exceeded 200 million and the cumulative number of viewers reached 4.75 million | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT

by admin
“New God List: Yang Jian” Official: “New God List: Yang Jian” box office exceeded 200 million and the cumulative number of viewers reached 4.75 million | Internet Data Information Network-199IT | Chinese Internet Data Research Information Center-199IT

recently,“New God List: Yang Jian” officially announced that the box office of the film exceeded 200 million.According to data provided by Lighthouse Pro,As of 12:42:32 today, the cumulative box office of “New God List: Yang Jian” has reached 200 million, and the cumulative number of viewers has reached 4.75 million.Although it has slowed down compared to the previous 2-day breakthrough of 100 million box office, it is still quite a rare feat to reach 200 million box office in 7 days.

What helped it accomplish this feat was the film’s top-notch picture technology.

At noon today, Yu Minhong mentioned on his personal account,The effect of “New God List: Yang Jian” exceeded expectations, and it is believed that the animation of chasing light has the potential of American Pixar, which will drive domestic animation to catch up with or even surpass the international animation level.

However, unfortunately, while possessing top art technology, “New God List: Yang Jian” has an obvious shortcoming: the plot.

The plot of “New God List: Yang Jian” is not outstanding compared with the picture. The behavior of the protagonist Yang Jian lacks the core appeal, the image is not three-dimensional, and there are certain problems in the overall narrative rhythm, which does not consider the audience’s ability to accept.

This also directly caused the film’s Douban score today to drop from 7.1 to 7.0, not rising but falling.

If the light-chasing animation can carefully polish the script based on the integration of the screen technology of “New God List: Yang Jian”, the finished product will undoubtedly gain the support and support of more audiences.

See also  The first broadcast of "The Penthouse 3" is as high as 19.5%! The plot has no limits, Zhu Dantai and Qian Ruiying both fight to get out of prison (EP.1)-KSD Korean Star Web (Korean Drama)

You may also like

“Family Friends” released a preview of a true...

Return of the Jedi Star Wars Series ‘Obi-Wan’...

[People need such writers and artists 13]Ding Yinnan:...

‘Tahr’ Releases New Trailer, Cate Blanchett’s Passionate Conductor

Jia Yike: An affordable big-name sound card? Universal...

‘Wanda and Vision’ director expected to direct new...

UltraLite MK5 ûרã Field MOTU ֮Ե

The Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra came to Sichuan for...

The whole world is waiting for you to...

IMAX participates in the 2022 ChinaJoy online exhibition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy