New Jeans’ Upcoming Album “Get Up” Sets Pre-Sale Record with Over 1.72 Million Copies Sold

New Jeans’ Upcoming Album “Get Up” Pre-Sales Exceed 1.72 Million Copies

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn – July 21

In a recent report by Korean media, it has been revealed that the pre-sales of the popular girl group New Jeans’ upcoming album “Get Up” have surpassed 1.72 million copies. This achievement has skyrocketed the group’s expectations as they aim to reach double million sales with this release.

The highly anticipated 2nd mini-album by New Jeans, “Get Up,” is set to be released on major music platforms worldwide at 1 pm on July 21. Fans are eagerly awaiting the birth of another iconic album that will surely captivate audiences.

According to the album distribution company, the pre-sale volume for “Get Up” had already exceeded 1.72 million copies as of July 20. This remarkable number is more than twice the amount compared to their previous release. New Jeans had previously pre-ordered approximately 800,000 copies through “OMG” in January this year and has sold over 1.57 million copies since then.

Moreover, the group’s decision to feature critically acclaimed actor Tony Leung in the music video for their new song has generated significant attention and sparked heated discussions among fans and industry insiders alike. Tony Leung’s involvement suggests that the “Get Up” album is expected to be a visual masterpiece, adding another layer of intrigue for fans.

As New Jeans continues to break records and garner massive pre-sales, it is evident that their popularity and influence within the music industry are growing exponentially. Fans can’t wait to experience the highly anticipated release of “Get Up” and witness yet another milestone in the group’s already impressive career.