New Korean Drama ‘My Demon’ Starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang Set to Premiere on November 24

SBS’s New Drama “My Demon” Starring Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang Receives High Expectations

October 12, 2023

SBS has announced its highly anticipated new drama “My Demon” starring popular actors Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang. The drama tells the story of an “alien” cohabitation romance between a demon who loses his powers overnight and an embattled chaebol heir.

In the drama, Kim Yoo Jung plays the role of “Do Do-hee”, a chaebol heir who may appear arrogant and elegant, but has the temperament of a lunatic. She possesses the qualities of a sea salt latte, both sweet and salty. On the other hand, Song Kang plays the role of “Zheng Jie”, an excellent individual in every aspect. He is a demon who is different from humans, but suddenly loses his powers overnight, creating a character as contradictory as a warm iced coffee.

The drama’s trailer was released today, and in just a few seconds, it already captured the attention and anticipation of viewers. The trailer depicts a rainy day where Song Jiang holds an umbrella and gazes at Kim Yuzhen, creating a visually striking combination. Netizens have expressed their excitement and anticipation for the drama, commenting, “I’m looking forward to this drama so much,” “It’s so romantic,” “The trailer is finally here,” “I like the combination of handsome guys and beauties,” “They look amazing, Kim Yoo Jung & Song Kang are perfect for each other,” “I’m so looking forward to it! Woo~ Please come out with other trailers soon,” “I will stick to the live broadcast,” “The looks of the two of them are not a joke,” and more.

Directed by Kim Jang Hwan, who previously worked on “Do You Like Brahms?”, and written by screenwriter Choi Yayi, known for “Queen Cheolin,” “My Demon” has already garnered attention for its strong production team. The drama is set to premiere on November 24 and will be simultaneously broadcast on Netflix, further expanding its potential viewership.

Fans of Korean dramas and fans of Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang are eagerly anticipating the release of “My Demon” and are anxiously counting down the days until its premiere.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

Related News:

– None

Further Reading:

– None

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

