This Sunday a new march was held in the Plaza San Martín de Cipolletti asking for justice for the crime of Facundo Castillo. In addition to the concentration of people, live musical shows were developed and a collection of food and supplies to “continue collaborating”, was the request on social networks.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Around 6:00 p.m., family members, friends, and acquaintances of Facundo began to gather in the square with a clear message, “It wasn’t an accident, it was murder with intent.«, It was recorded in the parades that were located on Roca and Miguel Muñoz.

Around 8:00 p.m. the musical shows began, which, far from celebrating any event, They sought to make the request visible to the residents who were passing through the center of Cipolletti. Quickly, many began to join the concentration, in which more than a hundred people were counted.

Within the claim, parades were observed with a specific request “Exemplary sentence for Ramiro Gutierrez«, accused of having run over and murdered Facundo at the exit of a party on December 19, 2021.

The massive concentration held in Plaza San Martín. Photo: Axel Nuin Hernandez.

In addition to the parades, Facundo’s face along with the request for justice was present on t-shirts, bibs and flags that were delivered by relatives to make visible the identity of the concentration.

The publication that was disseminated on social networks about the concentration.

This Wednesday, friends of Facundo spoke with RÍO NEGRO, and explained their position on the trial. «What happens with earthly justice serves so that we can continue living in society, but I don’t know how much it will help us“, acknowledged Tomás, one of the friends.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that juries will be drawn at the end of March. The family of Facundo Castillo is preparing for the final stage of the process that began on December 19, 2021.

He April 17, at 8.30, will begin in the Cipolletti criminal court building, public and oral debate. This stage will end, for now, on April 21. However, the complaint does not rule out that it could be extended for a few more days.

“We want to be in the courtroom every day, banking the rags. As we have been doing, from love, respect and company, “said Madi, Facundo’s girlfriend.



