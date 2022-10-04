MILAN – New Maserati showroom in Milan. A world premiere. The new concept will be extended by the end of 2022 to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, Madrid and Berlin. And in 2023 it will be the turn of Los Angeles, Toronto, London and Tokyo. “Our new sales concept – underlines the CEO of Maserati Davide Grasso – embodies our values ​​of passion, innovation and beauty while remaining faithful to the true spirit of Italian luxury. Our desire is that customers can express creativity and passion, creating a Maserati truly suits your needs. The luxury of the third millennium is innovation, simplicity and technology “.





The goal is to combine the refinement of a tailor’s shop with the authenticity of a workshop, to allow customers to free their creative passion and to be able to create – alongside the normal paths of choice and purchase – also a personal vision of luxury sports car par excellence.





Created in collaboration with the New York experience design studio Eight Inc, the space marks a clean break with the traditional “bright and aseptic” aesthetic of car showrooms. The environment, attractive and dominated by Italian beauty, presents the illuminated cars as dynamic sculptures in a dimly-lit art gallery. Outside, visitors’ attention is captured by a spectacular window installation, in which a single ‘hero car’ stands out against a spectacular led wall background.





Inside, guests find a contemporary space with a large island – which serves as a counter for welcoming and configuring the models – and a lounge bar. An earthy color palette, reminiscent of the ancient villages of the Italian countryside, is used for all the interiors of the space and stands out in the contemporary furniture and displays developed by Cassina Custom Interiors. The softly lit walls are characterized by sliding glass panels that reveal hoops and steering wheels displayed like jewels, as well as a selection of samples of very soft hand-crafted leather.