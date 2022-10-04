Home Entertainment New Maserati showroom: the brand enters the future
Entertainment

New Maserati showroom: the brand enters the future

by admin
New Maserati showroom: the brand enters the future

MILAN – New Maserati showroom in Milan. A world premiere. The new concept will be extended by the end of 2022 to Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, Madrid and Berlin. And in 2023 it will be the turn of Los Angeles, Toronto, London and Tokyo. “Our new sales concept – underlines the CEO of Maserati Davide Grasso – embodies our values ​​of passion, innovation and beauty while remaining faithful to the true spirit of Italian luxury. Our desire is that customers can express creativity and passion, creating a Maserati truly suits your needs. The luxury of the third millennium is innovation, simplicity and technology “.

The goal is to combine the refinement of a tailor’s shop with the authenticity of a workshop, to allow customers to free their creative passion and to be able to create – alongside the normal paths of choice and purchase – also a personal vision of luxury sports car par excellence.

Created in collaboration with the New York experience design studio Eight Inc, the space marks a clean break with the traditional “bright and aseptic” aesthetic of car showrooms. The environment, attractive and dominated by Italian beauty, presents the illuminated cars as dynamic sculptures in a dimly-lit art gallery. Outside, visitors’ attention is captured by a spectacular window installation, in which a single ‘hero car’ stands out against a spectacular led wall background.

Inside, guests find a contemporary space with a large island – which serves as a counter for welcoming and configuring the models – and a lounge bar. An earthy color palette, reminiscent of the ancient villages of the Italian countryside, is used for all the interiors of the space and stands out in the contemporary furniture and displays developed by Cassina Custom Interiors. The softly lit walls are characterized by sliding glass panels that reveal hoops and steering wheels displayed like jewels, as well as a selection of samples of very soft hand-crafted leather.

See also  Office workers wear matching pieces carefully and don’t ignore their taste | Fashion | Scarf

You may also like

LE SSERAFIM member Hong Encai confirmed the new...

“The Lord of the Rings” Season 2 Starts...

The Double Ninth Festival is not out of...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction for October 4,...

At the Teatro Argentina “Threepenny Opera” with the...

The total box office of the National Day...

The revenge of the demonic bestiary

This holiday, come to Gumei to see the...

In the second half of 2023, Scorpio’s love...

After Lin Chi-ling returns to Taiwan, her first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy