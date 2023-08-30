New meeting of the Impeachment Committee on the Coparticipation case

The Political Judgment Commission, chaired by deputy Carolina Gaillard (FdT), held a new testimonial hearing, within the framework of the investigation of the Coparticipation-City of Buenos Aires ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice for the grounds set forth in the Article 53 of the National Constitution.

The former Buenos Aires Minister of Justice and Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro – who was summoned for the third time under warning, provided explanations about the transfer of the federal police: “As former Minister of Justice and Security of CABA, we took charge of the execution of a modern law where the Comprehensive Security Plan was implemented, in which the federal police were unified with the metropolitan”.

In response to inquiries about leaked chats from D’Alessandro’s cell phone, in which there would be conversations with Silvio Robles-collaborator of the president of the Court, Horacio Rosatti- about the co-participation ruling and the Council of the Magistracy, he said: “I made the complaint when my line was stolen. I want to clarify that there are open cases and the courts determined, through rulings, that by taking possession of the phone, different conversations could be created, altered, and edited. What was seen is not a leak but an intelligence operation.”

Regarding the question about “did he know Robles, had he been to a party” the witness relied on article 18. “I am not omitting the truth or lying, I am simply making use of my right because these particular cases have to do with with these supposed chats, which the courts have already ruled are a crime, but there are other causes as well. In fact, the Minister of Security of the Nation has denounced me, with which I understand that there are situations that can violate my right of defense ”, he asserted.

Regarding the hearings with the Court to deal with the co-participation, D’Alessandro said that “he participated in the hearings and I don’t remember if there were four or five. In the previous meetings were the representatives of the City and the National Government and, in the final hearing, the same”. In turn, he replied that Robles “was never present in the previous hearings and in the subsequent ones: I don’t remember.”

Likewise, deputies from the ruling party asked him about his resignation from office and the witness clarified that he resigned “for personal reasons.” “I do not have to rely on any charge or jurisdiction to defend myself against accusations,” he said and replied that “under no point of view” had he received pressure to do so.

Gabriel María Astarloa, Attorney General of the City of Buenos Aires, declared that “we represent the City of Buenos Aires in court, not only from the Attorney General. We have been responsible in the co-participation case, not only for the action declaring unconstitutionality that we presented at the end of December once the law was enacted, but also for the amparo action that we had presented in September when the decree was issued.

“Both the decree and the law afterwards seriously violated constitutional precepts and obviously offended the City. The concerted federalism that is provided for in the national Constitution is violated throughout the co-participation regime, ”he added.

Astarloa pointed out that the autonomy of the City was “seriously injured by its intangible resources and a natural competition that is its competence in security. They seriously put that function at stake, he asserted and testified that they presented an invalidity and unconstitutionality of these regulations and after the hearings the Court was notified that there was no agreement between the parties.

At the beginning of the meeting, the president of the Commission clarified that Federico De Lorenzo, from the Jurisprudence Secretariat of the Supreme Court (who was summoned to the meeting), justified his absence.

In addition, the Frente de Todos bloc once again requested information from the Supreme Court on the existence of legal cases in which Robles is involved for “relying on article 18 of the National Constitution constantly in his statement, and, if it is well, if they have opened a summary “.

In the meantime, the Commission requested information from the federal courts on judicial cases that D’Alessandro has pending, who on occasions also relied on the same article.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

