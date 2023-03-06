By Sebastian Prengel

When Kira Geiss (20) sent a last prayer to heaven two hours before the final, God probably listened very carefully. The student becomes the most pious Miss Germany of all time.

“Yes, I prayed to God,” says Kira to BZ, “but I didn’t pray that he would make me Miss Germany, but that he would do what is right for my life.”

And God has spoken!

Your religious studies and therefore also the Lord will have to wait for the time being. Because the prospective pastor first wants to concentrate fully on her MISSION.

New Miss Germany would like to get involved in youth politics

“I want to do what is coming right now, I want to invest in youth work. That’s why I’m taking a year off from studying,” she says.

Instead, only her youth project counts during this time. What it is about: “We need places where young people can come, where relationships are lived and where we can exchange ideas. My goal is to create a safe place outside of the digital world to make real life exciting.”

The new Miss Germany continues: “I want to close the gap between older and younger people. The older generation needs to understand that the younger generation has a voice too. And at the same time, the young must understand that the old generation has wisdom from which we can benefit. I would like to be a bridge there.”

Chief judge Bruce Darnell hugs and kisses the winner of the Miss Germany 2023 election. Kira Geiss was awarded the title in Rust Foto: dpa/picture-alliance



Maybe soon with prominent support? Because Miss Germany would like to win the Federal Minister for Family and Youth Lisa Paus (54, Greens) for her project.

Geiss: “It’s cool because it gives a lot of young people a voice. And a Miss Germany should think politically. It is important to be in close contact with politicians. And young people should know that being able to have a say in our society is a treasure. You just have to convey dry topics to young people in an exciting way. So it would be nice to be a mediator between these worlds.”

Kira Geiss now has one year and 25,000 euros for this heart project. How the prize money is actually invested will be decided in the coming weeks. But one thing is certain: later she wants to work as a pastor. Because, according to Kira: “Faith is the source of my strength.”