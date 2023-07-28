NEW MODEL ARMY – Live album “Sinfonia” with orchestra

The cult group NEW MODEL ARMY for the first time with a large orchestra: The live album “Sinfonia” will be released on September 15th via earMUSIC. There is already a first teaser!

“When nothing else makes sense,

music makes sense…” (Justin Sullivan)

NEW MODEL ARMY exist outside of any genre. Throughout their long and impressive band history, they have never taken the easy or safe path. Instead, they shun fame to push and push the limits of creativity with each new album.

This commitment to putting music first led to the creation of one of the year’s most outstanding albums – “Sinfonia”. Collaborating with the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra, conducted by Cornelius During, may seem like an obvious next step to some, but in true New Model Army fashion, Justin Sullivan, Dean White, Michael Dean and Ceri Monger define the boundaries between band and orchestra in a new and exciting way. On “Sinfonia”, recorded on July 15th, 2022 at Berlin’s Tempodrom, New Model Army have redefined this musical connection and defied expectations in a way that only they can master.

The show begins with a fully orchestrated overture and from the opening bars of ‘Devil’s Bargain’ to the finale of ‘Wonderful Way To Go’, ‘Sinfonia’ documents the musical journey of a band that has always created vibrant, haunting music. New Model Army and the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra merge equally and give the songs both power and sensitivity.

All songs were arranged for orchestra by longtime collaborator and guest violinist Shir-Ran Yinon. This time, she and the band have taken their collaboration one step further and created something unique, yet unmistakably New Model Army

Justin Sullivan explained: “There are many examples of rock bands playing with orchestras, but not many good ones. The most important thing for us was that it didn’t sound or look like a band with an additional orchestra, but like a united 40-piece band.”

Shir-Ran Yinon added: “It was a big responsibility. When the band and I started working on this project, we immediately agreed that it couldn’t sound like ‘Justin Sullivan with orchestral accompaniment’ and that it had to stay New Model Army. We all felt that we had a unique opportunity to create something completely new and saw the orchestra as an integral and crucial part of it. The connection between the band, the conductor and the orchestra worked extremely well.”

The result is an album that defies expectations of a previously well-trodden path between rock bands and orchestras. The music of New Model Army lends itself perfectly to this new, fresh interpretation without losing its identity. Experimentation without compromise is the hallmark of New Model Army and one of the main reasons why they are celebrated by fans and critics alike even after more than 40 years.

Dean White: “My abiding memory of it is that the music was played in a state of camaraderie, willingness and joy, and I think that comes through in the performance.”

Michael Dean: “What an experience! It was an incredible feeling for me to play with such a powerful sound. I remember just listening from the balcony during rehearsals, even before we played with the orchestra, and I was absolutely blown away.”

Ceri Monger: “The Sinfonia concert and the rehearsal days before it were like a really cool, intense and adventurous vacation, a very special experience that was over faster than you thought.”

Cornelius During: “Music connects people. This is not just known since yesterday. For me personally, however, that was rarely more noticeable than during the four days together with New Model Army and the Sinfonia Leipzig. From the first moment there was an unbelievable atmosphere. The desire to push each other and really create something special.” (…) “I look back on an unforgettable concert evening in Berlin’s Tempodrom – full of enthusiasm, passion and joy of playing.”

“Sinfonia” will be released as a double CD in a hardcover media book, as a triple 180g LP in a gatefold and digitally. The 21-song strong live show is included with the limited CD and vinyl first edition as a bonus DVD.

A strictly limited earBOOK edition with double CD, DVD, Blu-ray, 80-page book and an exclusive bonus CD with 8 songs from the New Model Army “SO36” show in Berlin on July 17, 2022 as well as various products -Bundles will be available through an exclusive direct-to-consumer webshop.

CD1

Overture (LP side A)

Devil’s Bargain (Orchestral Version)

Devil (Orchestral Version)

Innocence (Orchestral Version)

Winter (Orchestral Version) (LP side B)

March In September (Orchestral Version)

1984 (Orchestral Version)

Orange Tree Roads (Orchestral Version)

Marry the Sea (Orchestral Version) (LP side C)

Ocean Rising (Orchestral Version)

CD 2

Ballad (Orchestral Version)

Passing Through (Orchestral Version)

Guessing (Orchestral Version) (LP side D)

Too Close to the Sun (Orchestral Version)

Lullaby (Orchestral Version)

Did You Make It Safe? (Orchestral Version)

Shot 18 (Orchestral Version) (LP side E)

Purity (Orchestral Version)

Vagabonds (Orchestral Version)

Green and Grey (Orchestral Version) (LP Side F)

Wonderful Way To Go (Orchestral Version)

DVD

The 21-song live show together with the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra, recorded in the Tempodrom, Berlin on July 15th, 2022

