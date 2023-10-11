New music in St. Ruprecht: Call for projects (September 2024 – June 2025) – mica

The New Music concert series in St. Ruprecht is looking for ensembles for the AiR – Artist in Residence project. To promote ensembles that specialize in new and experimental music, NMR awards two composition commissions that expand the ensemble’s repertoire and are premiered in the Ruprechtskirche.

Theme

The 2024/25 concert season New music in St.Ruprecht is entitled “false stability | “False fragility” We are looking for projects that examine or shed light on the topic of (mis)concepts and (mis)conceptions of fragility and stability.

The concert series New music in St. Ruprecht is a place for the presentation of “peripheral” music of Austrian and international provenance. Both acoustic concerts and electronic music forms that honor the special acoustic conditions are desired.

Particular attention is paid to premieres and pieces prepared for the concert series New music in St.Ruprecht be designed and whose content is compatible with the manifesto (http://nmr.klingt.org/manifest). Programs that contain real-time music or exclusively 21st century music are preferred.

Submission categories

Concert / Performance: Bands, ensembles, soloists with a finished or fully designed program with a theme. All genres from the field of contemporary music and transdisciplinary projects are welcome (compositions, improvisations, electronics, drone, etc.).

AiR – Artists in Residence: Composers and existing ensembles can apply for “AiR” – Artists in Residence. Two composers and one ensemble will be selected from the applications. As part of a concert evening, the two new works will be premiered by the ensemble and compared with selected contemporary repertoire of the ensemble. Submission only possible for existing ensembles.

Technical possibilities

The Ruprechtskirche is a sacred building with the corresponding acoustics.

A stereo PA with 12-channel mixer (without subwoofer) is available. There is no lighting system, just the hall light. Any additional equipment required must be rented and this must also be taken into account in the budget for the concert. At this point, the New Music team in St. Ruprecht can help with addresses or an estimate of the costs. In principle, however, concerts with frontal stereo PA, but also multi-channel situations that use the entire room, can be realized.

Important: There is no organ in the church – only a (usually untuned and untunable) piano is available.

Financial

The budget for implementation depends on funding and sponsors and is not yet fully secured at the time of this call for proposals. We would therefore like to point out that, for these reasons, the chances of realistically calculated projects or those with modest resources tend to be higher. In any case, the concert series is more suitable for smaller ensembles.

Deadline

January 20, 2024 (Inbox)

The call is valid for the period September 2024 to June 2025.

Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

Project submission

Format:

PDF file format, 2 pages A4

Language German or English

Page 1:

Contact details (name, nationality, website, email address, address, telephone number) Project description Duration of performance (important especially if the project is not a full-length project) Cast, including sound engineer

Page 2:

Possible dates for the realization (concerts always take place on Sundays) List of past and planned performances of the submitted project Financial expectations Technical requirements and spatial concept Information about the particular suitability of the project for realization in the Ruprechtskirche and the connection to the manifesto (http:// nmr.klingt.org/manifest) Optional: Web links to concepts/scores/photos, video and sound recordings (excerpt max. 3 minutes long).

Please do not send media as email attachments.

Contact and address for submission

nmr@klingt.org

Subject: NMR Call 2024/25

Link:

New music in St. Ruprecht

