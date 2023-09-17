Home » New online betting platform arrives in the Rio Negro entertainment market
New online betting platform arrives in the Rio Negro entertainment market

New online betting platform arrives in the Rio Negro entertainment market

The online platform Betsur It operates only for residents in the province of Río Negro. It has more than 400 games, including a variety of live games, instant win games, and many more that guarantee the best fun from anywhere.

In addition, it offers the exclusivity of knowing and enjoying the latest releases from Evolution, the leading Live Games company (live games), before any other casino in the country.

The particularity of this betting platform is that its users can register, deposit and withdraw their 100% online prizes from any device.

Betsur offers a launch promotion where it doubles the first deposit of new users up to $10,000, through a welcome bonus.

It is important to highlight that it has the endorsement and authorization of Río Negro Lotteryan entity that regulates and provides security to users, promoting transparency in its operations.

The company has personalized customer service every day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. and provides its service in the province of Río Negro.

To learn more about the proposal, visit the page www.betsur.bet.ar


