New Pants “Sad Punk” ✖️Beihai Monster Beijing SKP-S Art Window Exhibition-Qianlong.com ChinaCapital.com

Source Title: New Pants “Sad Punk”✖️Beihai Monster Beijing SKP-S Art Window Exhibition

“I’m not a sad punk, I’m not a useless punk, For love and freedom, Live without fear. “ ——New Pants “Sad Punk” Sponsored by SKP-S, produced by Hardcourt Acceleration, and co-planned by CHOCO1ATE and Orangutan Power, the new trouser-themed art window exhibition “Sad Punk” was newly unveiled at SKP-S in Beijing. The exhibition lasts for three months, from May 6th to August 5th, and will bring the public an alternative collision of punk and art. “Creative Concept” On March 28, 2023, the new EP “Sad Punk” of the familiar New Pants band will be launched simultaneously globally. On the occasion of the release of the EP, this exhibition plans a new “Sad Punk” themed art window. The window on the north side restores the retro stage scene. There are three paintings hanging on the red velvet curtain, together with British Premier 100-year-old jazz drums, Gibson SG 61 retro guitar, and Epiphone Newport California coral bass. ; the window on the south side adopts the artistic expression form of three-dimensional illustrations, showing the “Mimi” and “Quack” of the punk life in the EP poster and the objects and things that accompany them in their lives – cats and TVs, crowds and trams, songs and lyrics , these ordinary and two-dimensional content, come alive in front of the screen. Just as “The Worst Memory” sings “The worst memory, I haven’t forgotten you.” New pants are always here. “them” Founded in 1996, New Pants is composed of lead singer and guitarist Peng Lei, lead singer and keyboardist Pang Kuan, bassist Zhao Meng and drummer Hayato. It is the most unique and adventurous rock band in China today. Over the years, they have been active in the fields of music, film, painting, exhibitions and art installations. With their unique retro feelings, they have always stood at the forefront of trends and led the development of Chinese fashion culture with the aesthetics of “new pants system”. “Their Music” New Pants’ new EP contains four singles, “Sad Punk”, “A Wasted Day”, “Ruthless Party” and “Worst Memory”. The four singles are expressed in the form of four lyric posters. The familiar “Mimi” and “Quack” are still the absolute protagonists in the posters. With various attitudes towards life, they tell this contradiction that is charming, ordinary and rich. world. The sadness and decadence, resistance and longing, decadence and optimism in the songs of the New Pants band are expressed in retro and charming music, which continues to resonate with everyone. “His Paintings” Beihai Monster is the personal original comic IP “Mimi” and “Quack” of Peng Lei, the soul of the New Pants band, which is Peng Lei’s real growth experience. The three art speakers hanging from the window on the north side are the fusion of art and technology. The art speakers made with Peng Lei’s paintings “Continental Rock”, “Good Friends” and “Karaoke” as the covers make the audience at the scene follow Sound moving, experiencing its distinctive punk rock, and enjoying the strange stories of Mimi and Gaga. “It’s still that sad boy who went on the stage and started to perform. People have fallen in love with him, but he wants to go home.” This is a lyric from “Sad Punk”. There is always a stage waiting for you to bloom, and there is always an inch of space to store Memories, maybe loneliness means growing up. See also FAIRYTALE – Army Of Ghosts About SKP-S SKP-S is a brand-new fashion experience destination created by Beijing SKP. It brings consumers an unprecedented immersive space experience with a very creative way of telling, thus proposing a new possibility of cultural consumption. About the artist As one of the founders and soul of the band, Peng Lei is the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter, and the father of the comic IP “Mimi and Gaga”. He also dabbles in painting, design and other fields. An independent aesthetic and art system to promote the development of Chinese youth culture. Peng Lei was born in a literary family in Beijing in 1976. His father is Peng Guoliang, a famous children’s cartoonist. Peng Lei graduated from the Animation Department of Beijing Film Academy. In 2003, he served as the modeling, scene, design and art director of the cartoon “Ko Ke Ke Xin Family”. ” and “Panda Toffee” and other film and television works as director and screenwriter. In 2012, won the Best Director Award at the 15th Shanghai International Film Festival Asian Newcomer Awards Ceremony with the movie “Band”. About Hard court acceleration INDIE BOOSTER was established in 2022. It is a new type of artist brokerage/music marketing company that implements a professional manager system. It focuses on artist brokerage management, music marketing label, IP copyright agency and other main businesses to help musicians grow. Career development, creation of high-quality commercial value and promotion of his works at home and abroad. It has signed contracts with musicians such as New Pants and False Band. Acting as “Billie Eilish”, “XXXTENTACION”, “THE ROLLING STONES”, “QUEEN” and other more than 20 groups of global musicians D2C copyright. Integrating artist resources and cross-border content to serve commercial brands and content users, aiming to create the most innovative and professional music market integrated marketing model. About CHOCO1ATE CHOCO1ATE trend art platform was co-founded in early 2021 by James Li Zheng, a multicultural curator and contemporary art collector, and his friends. With art as the core, the team integrates rich resources in industries such as Web3, trends, entertainment and sports with strong social attributes. The planning of exhibitions and art projects, the development of multicultural IP, the promotion and sale of trendy artworks, and other multi-dimensional ecological construction. With the mission of “sublimating trendy life with art and popularizing artistic interest with trend”, the platform strives to realize the corporate vision of “creating an international cultural and art exchange platform that Chinese people are proud of”. About Ape Power Beijing Orangutan Power Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a company dedicated to the integration of art and technological innovation, and has invested a lot of money in research and development and manufacturing. And it is the first bluetooth speaker for printmaking in China, with multiple patents such as ultra-thin design, oil painting texture canvas sound permeability, etc. Orangutan Power will continue to innovate in the field of fusion of art and technology in the future and bring more good products.

