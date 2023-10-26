Home » New Real-Person Interactive Game ‘It’s Over, I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women!’ Receives Rave Reviews on Steam
New Real-Person Interactive Game 'It's Over, I'm Surrounded by Beautiful Women!' Receives Rave Reviews on Steam

New Interactive Game “It’s Over, I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women!” Receives Favorable Review on Steam

October 18, [City Name] – The highly anticipated real-person interactive game “It’s Over, I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women!” was launched yesterday on Steam. Developed by [Game Studio], the game has already garnered positive reviews from users.

In this game, players take on the role of Gu Yi, a male protagonist, and experience an immersive first-person perspective to get to know six captivating beauties, each with their own unique looks and personalities. Players can embark on a light and sweet love journey with these characters, including the charming witch, innocent girl, intellectual sister, unruly young lady, sexy mom, and cool CEO. The game offers a wide range of choices, allowing players to decide whom they end up with.

Among the six captivating characters, the sexy and hot mother, Lin Leqing, has gained particular attention from players. Many have affectionately dubbed her “Haohao’s mother,” as she has a son named Haohao within the game. Lin Leqing’s seductive and fierce persona has struck a chord with players, making her a fan favorite.

The game’s enthusiasts have expressed their love for Lin Yueqing, stating that she embodies the perfect combination of beauty and power. One player even exclaimed, “When I was young, I just wanted to have fun with Zheng Ziyan. When I mature, I just want to give Haohao a family.” Another player mentioned, “This game is rated 37.8, but the character Haohao’s mother alone is worth 37.7.”

Fans have also praised the game for its well-developed characters and storylines. Some players have commented on the uniqueness of Lin Yueqing’s character, suggesting that she is a “T0 level character” and “a top-notch beauty who outshines other female protagonists.” Her physical attributes, including her height and appearance, have captivated players, making her as enchanting as a black hole.

The popularity of the game has also had a positive impact on the actress who portrays Lin Yueqing, Wang Xingchen. With a following of 340,000 fans on Douyin, she recently took to social media to express her gratitude for the overwhelming support. However, Wang Xingchen also revealed the toll fame has taken on her mental health, particularly the negative comments she has received. She admitted, “Maybe it all happened too fast, and I haven’t adjusted myself yet. Those negative comments have made me collapse.”

Despite the challenges that come with newfound fame, Wang Xingchen remains grateful for the opportunities the game has brought her. As she navigates through this new chapter in her career, she vows to overcome the negative comments and continue to pursue her passion.

“It’s Over, I’m Surrounded by Beautiful Women!” is now available on Steam, giving players the chance to explore a captivating world of love and charm.

