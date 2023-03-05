TRUMP/NÖ. Singer David Mannhart gives after his successful participation in the ORF casting show Starmania21 his musical debut with his first German-language single “HOCH”.

From the musical stage, via Starmania21, on to the ÖBB advertising voice and now to our own German-language pop hit. David Mannhart is a true all-rounder and is one of the most diverse artists that Austria has to offer. He cannot be pigeonholed and he doesn’t want to, because he encounters music and various artistic activities with his young openness and enthusiasm.

“You are such a horny guy!”

“HIGH” is available on all music platforms. “HOCH” was created in autumn 2021 after David returned from the successful Starmania21 tour, which took him across Austria, and he wanted to musically reflect on all his experiences and adventures. The song is convincing strong beats as well as rousing mood and encourages you to sing along – in short: an earworm! “HOCH” moves in the musical genre of Wincent Weiss, Mark Forster and Tim Bendzko, whom David not only admires as an artist, but also looks up to them. Last but not least, the positive feedback from the Starmania21 jury also encourages him Fever. “You are such a horny guy! Welcome home!” Fiva said after David’s performance of “Himmel über Wien”, a song by the pop star Lemonto the point.