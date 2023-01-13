Home Entertainment New Spring Festival movie “Man Jianghong” releases IMAX poster Shen Tengyi Yang Qianxi and the leading actors appear in a festive style_Type_Suspense_Zhang Yimou
Entertainment

New Spring Festival movie “Man Jianghong” releases IMAX poster Shen Tengyi Yang Qianxi and the leading actors appear in a festive style_Type_Suspense_Zhang Yimou

by admin
New Spring Festival movie “Man Jianghong” releases IMAX poster Shen Tengyi Yang Qianxi and the leading actors appear in a festive style_Type_Suspense_Zhang Yimou

Original title: New Spring Festival film “Manjianghong” releases IMAX poster Shen Tengyi Yang Qianxi and the leading actors appear in a festive style

Sohu Entertainment News Zhang Yimou’s new Chinese New Year movie “Manjianghong” has released IMAX posters. Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi and other leading actors are placed in a bright red festive background, which is quite different from the previous chilling style. The slogan “Enough suspense, laugh till the end” makes people curious.

Up to now, the movie “The Wandering Earth 2”, the movie “Unknown”, and the movie “Deep Sea” have also released IMAX version posters, announcing that the IMAX system will be released simultaneously on the first day of the new year. Which one do you most want to see in the IMAX theater?

“Man Jianghong”

Director: Zhang Yimou

Starring: Shen Teng, Yi Yangqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, etc.

Genre: History, Suspense

“The Wandering Earth 2”

Director: Guo Fan

Starring: Wu Jing, Andy Lau, Li Xuejian, etc.

Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure

“nameless”

Director: Cheng Er

Starring: Tony Leung, Wang Yibo, Zhou Xun, Huang Lei, Zhang Jingyi, Dapeng, Senbozhi Jiang Shuying, etc.

Genre: Drama, Suspense, History

“deep sea”

Director: Tian Xiaopeng

Genre: Animation, FantasyReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The movie "As long as you live better than me" is set to be the most tear-jerking realism family masterpiece in 2021_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

The 6th Pingyao International Film Festival announces the...

28 yuan spike on-hook Oakes air conditioner launched...

“Backup Tire” tells the story of the royal...

Daniel Arsham’s clothing brand Objects IV Life is...

A child, a mole, a fox, a horse....

Andersen Prize in the storm: President Arkhipova resigns...

How stage comedy breaks the circle is worth...

Winning the award with Liu Peiyue, sleeping for...

The movie “Gentle Shell” serves as the opening...

The globalization of the car? It’s not over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy