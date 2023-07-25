New Spy Thriller TV Series ‘Stalker’ to Premiere on CCTV and Tencent Video

STALKER: A THRILLING SPY SERIES SET TO CAPTIVATE AUDIENCES

China‘s highly anticipated TV series, “Stalker,” is set to premiere on July 27, bringing an intense spy thriller to prime time viewers. The show, produced by CCTV, Tencent Video, and Xinli TV, boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors and actresses, including Huang Xiaoming and Jiang Xin in lead roles, and a script written by Yu Fei. Directed by Gao Han, the series promises to captivate audiences with its suspenseful storyline and compelling characters.

Set in 1941 Shanghai, “Stalker” follows the story of Fang Jiashu, played by Huang Xiaoming, a member of the Communist Party who has infiltrated the Wang Puppet Secret Service Headquarters under multiple identities. Fang Jiashu finds himself torn between his love for Wan Qian’s character and his unwavering commitment to his party. As the plot unfolds, viewers will be taken on a thrilling journey through a web of deceit and danger.

The recently released trailer and group portrait poster have only added to the anticipation. The trailer hints at a complex narrative, raising questions about the true identity of the enigmatic character “Du Juan.” With Huang Xiaoming, Jiang Xin, and Wu Xiaoliang portraying key roles, the ensemble cast promises powerful performances and gripping scenes. Notably, Wang Zhifei and Li Nian also make special appearances, adding further intrigue to the series.

The group portrait poster, released alongside the trailer, provides a visual feast for fans. Though the poster initially appears serene, a closer look reveals subtle hints of tension as each character hides secrets and motives in plain sight. The poster serves as a reminder that in a city where danger lurks at every corner, no one is as they seem.

Adding to the excitement, singer Zhang Jie lends his soulful voice to the show’s theme song, beautifully capturing the intensity and suspense of the series. The accompanying MV brings together thrilling action sequences, tense moments between characters, and a glimpse into the emotional journey of the protagonist, Fang Jiashu.

“Stalker” is set to premiere on CCTV-8 at 7:30 p.m. on July 27, with two episodes broadcast every night. It will also be exclusively available on Tencent Video, ensuring a wide reach for viewers. With its gripping storyline, talented cast, and visually stunning production, “Stalker” promises to become a must-watch series for fans of suspense and espionage dramas alike.

