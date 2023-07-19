New subway strike this Wednesday, July 19

This Wednesday, July 19, the Trade Union Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP) take one new measure of force in claim for one more day of franc and less exposure to asbestos, a carcinogenic material found in formations. The “metrodelegates” accuse “contempt” on the part of the subway company and from the company they respond that working fewer hours harms the service.

The claim that had been announced for this Tuesday and ran for 24 hours will be between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. by subway and premetro. Meanwhile, they reported that between 9 and 10 there will be opening of turnstiles at the San Pedrito stations on Line A, Rosas on Line B, Constitución on C, Congreso de Tucumán on Line D, Faculty of Law on Line H and Viceroyes from the E

The so-called “metrodelegates” continue to demand, as they have for several weeks, that their working hours be reduced from 36 to 30 hours and ask to add a day off.

On the last 5th of July, they carried out a total interruption of the subway service and in staggered scheduleswhich generated an agglomeration of passengers in the different stations. This Wednesday, however, all lines will be affected at the same time.

This July 18, the delegates will once again demand better working conditions.

What is asbestos, the toxic element that drives the protest of the subway delegates

The union continues to claim that exposure to asbestos has already caused the death of at least three workers and affected at least 87.

Asbestos is a mineral component that, if found in the air, can enter the lungs and remain for a long time. It is also a product that has multiple uses due to its resistance to heat, acids and friction, with a great insulating capacity. The element can be found in the construction of engines, trains, ships and flame retardant material.

The delegates’ complaint and the company’s response

“We keep pointing out the contempt shown by both the service concessionaire (Emova) and the City Government for the health and lives of the thousands of workers and the millions of users of the subway that every day we are exposed to the carcinogenic asbestos present throughout the network”, The workers began expressing themselves against the company but also with criticism of Together for Change.

Communiqué of the subway delegates.

They also denounced that they did not receive answers from Emova about the questions about asbestos. “The workers of the subway will continue to demand the reduction of the work week to be less exposed to asbestos,” said Andrea Salmini, press secretary of the Trade Association of Subway and Premetro Workers.

“Since 2018, when we discovered the presence of the carcinogenic material asbestos, Three colleagues have died, 87 are affected, 2,150 workers are under lifetime medical surveillance and one passenger is affected”, Salmini expanded. According to the union, asbestos has been prohibited since 2003.

On Emova’s side, they argued that the measure harms users and assured that they continue to “express their willingness to dialogue, arguing that the reduction of the weekly workday from 36 to 30 hours is unfeasible, without affecting the operation of the subway network ”.

More harshly, they stated that there is “a deforestation plan in continuity with the process” and insisted that the conditions are suitable for work.

