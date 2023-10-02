Home » New Suspense Mystery Drama ‘Testimony’ Highlights the Dangers of PUA Crime
Entertainment

New Suspense Mystery Drama ‘Testimony’ Highlights the Dangers of PUA Crime

by admin
New Suspense Mystery Drama ‘Testimony’ Highlights the Dangers of PUA Crime

“Testimony”: A Groundbreaking Suspense Mystery Drama Premieres on Tencent Video

Beijing, China – Today, the highly anticipated suspense mystery drama “Testimony” officially premiered on Tencent Video, captivating audiences with its innovative concept and thrilling storyline. Produced by renowned gold medal producer Jiang Weigang and co-produced by Cai Wenjing and Fan Gongyong, the series is directed by Gao Xiaofei and Hong Zheng. The engaging script is written by Bai Feng, Wang Song, and Liao Ming, while the stellar cast includes Liang Yuan and Fu Fangjun, supported by Wang Ziquan, Miao Tingru, Yang Yue, and Qian Dong.

“Testimony” breaks new ground by tackling the issue of pick-up artists (PUA) and their criminal activities. The drama sheds light on the alarming reality of men using seemingly harmless techniques to manipulate and assault women in public. Through a suspenseful murder case at an internet celebrity coffee shop, the protagonist, female prosecutor Su Qing (played by Liang Yuan), unravels the intricate web of PUA crimes. As Su Qing delves deeper into the case, she realizes that the truth is more shocking than she could have ever imagined.

The series prides itself on a powerful cast and exceptional acting skills, with the goal of exceeding audience expectations. Fu Fangjun, known for his stellar performances in various films and television works, breathes life into the male lead character, Qi Hui. Likewise, Liang Yuan, who garnered praise for her role in the hit criminal investigation drama “White Night,” portrays the diligent and astute Su Qing with undeniable talent.

The gripping plot of “Testimony” revolves around a bloody murder that takes place in the internet celebrity coffee shop. As Su Qing investigates the case, she discovers a direct connection to Qi Hui, the owner of the coffee shop, whose father becomes the victim. As Su Qing gets closer to the truth, mysterious individuals continuously obstruct her progress. The identity of the true mastermind behind the scenes remains a shocking revelation.

See also  The war in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia also affect the auto industry

“Testimony” sheds light on the little-known world of PUA crimes and serves as the first suspense mystery drama in China to address this issue. PUA, which stands for “pick-up artists,” involves using manipulative tactics to seduce and control the opposite sex for criminal purposes. As more and more PUA stories come to light, society has gradually become aware of these nefarious activities. By integrating social hot topics and employing compelling narrative techniques, “Testimony” delivers a thrilling and thought-provoking journey for audiences.

Produced by Beijing Ruiyu Culture Media Co., Ltd. and co-produced by Xinxin Red Star Culture Media (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and Wenyuan Film and Television (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., “Testimony” has made its exclusive premiere on Tencent Video. Full episodes are available for members, while non-members can enjoy two new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Get ready for an enthralling rollercoaster ride of suspense, investigation, and dramatic twists in “Testimony,” now streaming on Tencent Video!

You may also like

Colombian Authorities Arrest Suspect in Murder of Cuban...

Live Healthier With Sirka – Online Diet Application

Christian Nodal Shocks Fans with Cleaner Tattoo-Free Face...

New Collaboration: SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Launch Joint...

You shouldn’t have holiday edition

Lalo Carrillo Criticizes Yalitza Aparicio’s Inclusion as a...

Exploring the Literary Legacy: Celebrating the Centenary of...

I am accumulating knowledge about food. Preparations for...

Actress Cecilia Priego, Star of ‘The Queen of...

Everything About Beauty 2023 Concert: A Celebration of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy