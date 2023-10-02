New Suspense Mystery Drama ‘Testimony’ Highlights the Dangers of PUA Crime

“Testimony”: A Groundbreaking Suspense Mystery Drama Premieres on Tencent Video

Beijing, China – Today, the highly anticipated suspense mystery drama “Testimony” officially premiered on Tencent Video, captivating audiences with its innovative concept and thrilling storyline. Produced by renowned gold medal producer Jiang Weigang and co-produced by Cai Wenjing and Fan Gongyong, the series is directed by Gao Xiaofei and Hong Zheng. The engaging script is written by Bai Feng, Wang Song, and Liao Ming, while the stellar cast includes Liang Yuan and Fu Fangjun, supported by Wang Ziquan, Miao Tingru, Yang Yue, and Qian Dong.

“Testimony” breaks new ground by tackling the issue of pick-up artists (PUA) and their criminal activities. The drama sheds light on the alarming reality of men using seemingly harmless techniques to manipulate and assault women in public. Through a suspenseful murder case at an internet celebrity coffee shop, the protagonist, female prosecutor Su Qing (played by Liang Yuan), unravels the intricate web of PUA crimes. As Su Qing delves deeper into the case, she realizes that the truth is more shocking than she could have ever imagined.

The series prides itself on a powerful cast and exceptional acting skills, with the goal of exceeding audience expectations. Fu Fangjun, known for his stellar performances in various films and television works, breathes life into the male lead character, Qi Hui. Likewise, Liang Yuan, who garnered praise for her role in the hit criminal investigation drama “White Night,” portrays the diligent and astute Su Qing with undeniable talent.

The gripping plot of “Testimony” revolves around a bloody murder that takes place in the internet celebrity coffee shop. As Su Qing investigates the case, she discovers a direct connection to Qi Hui, the owner of the coffee shop, whose father becomes the victim. As Su Qing gets closer to the truth, mysterious individuals continuously obstruct her progress. The identity of the true mastermind behind the scenes remains a shocking revelation.

“Testimony” sheds light on the little-known world of PUA crimes and serves as the first suspense mystery drama in China to address this issue. PUA, which stands for “pick-up artists,” involves using manipulative tactics to seduce and control the opposite sex for criminal purposes. As more and more PUA stories come to light, society has gradually become aware of these nefarious activities. By integrating social hot topics and employing compelling narrative techniques, “Testimony” delivers a thrilling and thought-provoking journey for audiences.

Produced by Beijing Ruiyu Culture Media Co., Ltd. and co-produced by Xinxin Red Star Culture Media (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and Wenyuan Film and Television (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., “Testimony” has made its exclusive premiere on Tencent Video. Full episodes are available for members, while non-members can enjoy two new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Get ready for an enthralling rollercoaster ride of suspense, investigation, and dramatic twists in “Testimony,” now streaming on Tencent Video!

