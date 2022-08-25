New trailer for Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” will be streamed on September 8 – Movie – cnBeta.COM

Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” is released today with a high reputation and a new version of a classic fairy tale. The little puppet who tells a lie will have a long nose will go on an adventure again. The film will be launched on Disney+ on September 8. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”, “Back to the Future”) by Tom Hanks as the “father” of the little puppet Pinocchio – the old carpenter Gabbit.

Luke Evans as the villain coachman, notorious for luring and abducting “stupid little boys”, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy the Cricket , Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan Michael Kay as Honest John, and Rollin Blanco as Sophia the Seagull.

The 1940 animated version of “Pinocchio” was adapted from the fairy tale novel of Italian author Carlo Collodi, about an old carpenter who made a puppet boy Pinocchio, who was given life by a fairy and told that if he could show bravery and honesty And other qualities, he can become a real boy. Pinocchio embarks on a series of adventures, transforming from a willful, mischievous, lazy, non-learning puppet to a polite, hard-working, loving, caring, kind child. The film won the 1941 Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Original Song.

