New trailer for Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” will be streamed on September 8 – Movie – cnBeta.COM

卢克·伊万斯饰演反派马车夫，以引诱、拐卖“愚蠢的小男孩”而臭名昭著，本杰明·埃文·安斯沃思配音匹诺曹，约瑟夫·高登-莱维特配音蟋蟀吉米尼，辛西娅·埃里沃饰演蓝仙女，科甘·迈克尔·凯配音老实约翰，罗林·布兰考配音新角色海鸥索菲亚。

1940年动画版《匹诺曹》改编自意大利作家卡洛·科洛迪的童话小说，讲述老木匠制作了一个木偶男孩匹诺曹，他被仙女赋予生命，被告知若能表现出勇敢、诚实等品质，他能成为一个真正的男孩。匹诺曹展开了一系列冒险，从一个任性、淘气、懒惰、不爱学习的木偶变成了一个懂礼貌、勤奋、热爱学习、关爱他人、善良的孩子。该片获得1941年奥斯卡奖最佳配乐和最佳原创歌曲。

视频截图

Disney’s live-action film “Pinocchio” is released today with a high reputation and a new version of a classic fairy tale. The little puppet who tells a lie will have a long nose will go on an adventure again. The film will be launched on Disney+ on September 8. Directed by Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”, “Back to the Future”) by Tom Hanks as the “father” of the little puppet Pinocchio – the old carpenter Gabbit.

Luke Evans as the villain coachman, notorious for luring and abducting “stupid little boys”, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy the Cricket , Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan Michael Kay as Honest John, and Rollin Blanco as Sophia the Seagull.

The 1940 animated version of “Pinocchio” was adapted from the fairy tale novel of Italian author Carlo Collodi, about an old carpenter who made a puppet boy Pinocchio, who was given life by a fairy and told that if he could show bravery and honesty And other qualities, he can become a real boy. Pinocchio embarks on a series of adventures, transforming from a willful, mischievous, lazy, non-learning puppet to a polite, hard-working, loving, caring, kind child. The film won the 1941 Academy Awards for Best Score and Best Original Song.

Video screenshot

