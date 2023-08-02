Home » New vehicle sales rise 24% in July against July 2022, says Fenabrave
New vehicle sales rise 24% in July against July 2022, says Fenabrave

Since December 2020, when 244,000 vehicles were licensed in the country, such a high number has not been seen

Zero kilometer vehicle sales had their highest one-month volume in two and a half years in July, reflecting deliveries of cars sold at government-sponsored discounts. Among passenger cars, light utility vehicles, trucks and buses, 225,600 units were sold in July, according to a balance released this Wednesday, 2nd, by Fenabrave, the association that represents car dealerships.

Since December 2020, when 244,000 vehicles were licensed in the country, such a high number has not been seen. In comparison with June, sales rose 19%. Compared to the same month last year, growth was 24%.

The government-sponsored discounts of R$2,000 to R$8,000, launched on June 6, ended in the first week of July, given the rapid exhaustion of tax credits, of R$800 million, which made it possible to reduce prices .

However, approximately 79,000 vehicles sold in June were left for the following month’s statistics, as there is a lag between the closing of the deal and the delivery of the cars. According to Fenabrave, the daily pace of car sales rose from 8,600 in June to more than 10,000 last month.

The growth in vehicle sales in the accumulated since the beginning of the year rose from 8.8%, the variation verified until June, to 11.3%. From January to July, 1.22 million vehicles were sold in Brazil in the sum of all categories.

When commenting on the performance, the president of Fenabrave, José Mauricio Andreta Junior, highlighted that the government program, added to the additional discounts of brands and special rates on financing, warmed up the market at a “challenging” moment, given the loss of purchasing power of the consumer, in addition to credit restrictions.

The executive reiterated that the entity is preparing a proposal to present to the government with the aim of supporting the recovery of the sector without loss of revenue. “It is very important for the country to keep our sector warm. Therefore, Fenabrave believes that it is necessary to create a sustained recovery plan for the automotive sector that is not temporary”, defended Andreta Jr. According to the president of the reseller association, the success of the program is unquestionable, but now credit is once again one of the main challenges.

Estadão Content

