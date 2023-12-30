Home » New VRT1 program ‘Well played!’: Siska Schoeters is looking for sports clubs
New VRT1 program ‘Well played!’: Siska Schoeters is looking for sports clubs

Want to make your sports club and favorite sport shine on national television? This will soon be possible in ‘Well played!’, a new game program from VRT1 that Siska Schoeters will present. You can now register your sports club.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:48 am

In Well Played! Every week, four local sports clubs compete against each other in their various disciplines. Each sports club is represented by two athletes and they take turns receiving the three other duos on their own sports field. There they play a test that is part of the sport of the home team. The club that excels the most in all four sports that week has played well and wins a nice prize. Because the home team has too much of an advantage when practicing their own sport, one of their two players is replaced by a BV during that test.

You can register via this link, which can also be found on VRT MAX. Interested sports clubs can be contacted by the production house to participate in the new game program.

