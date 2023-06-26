New Wave of GBA Film！24 Short-film Proposals Show Promise of Chinese Young Directors

The three-day short-film proposal meeting for the”2023 Maritime Guangdong Young Director Support Program” was successfully held recently. Twenty-four young directors engaged in in-depth discussions with the organizing committee and the mentor jury, presenting their short film proposals.

The program, initiated by Yangcheng Evening News, an influential cultural newspaper in South China, aims to discover young filmmaking talents with unique insights into Lingnan culture and overseas Chinese culture of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, showcasing the international aspect of Chinese culture. Among the top24 preliminary shortlisted directors in the thematic short film competition of the program, there are talented individuals, including overseas Chinese, and graduates and students from international universities, with many of them having been selected or awarded at international film festivals both domestically and internationally.

From June19th to21st, the24 shortlisted young directors presented their script descriptions and filming plans through online proposal meeting and engaged in Q&A sessions with the organizing committee and mentors. Renowned writer Chen Jiming, veteran film and television producer and renowned music producer Hu Lufeng, Deputy Chairperson of the Guangdong Film Association Xiao Xiaoqing, Dean of the School of Art/Pearl River Film Academy of Jinan University Li Xuewu, well-known film planner, producer, and critic Chen Xuejun, Dean of the School of International Relations and the Academy of Overseas Chinese Studies at Jinan University Zhang Zhenjiang, and acclaimed young director Xie Deju, were invited to provide guidance. Drawing from their rich experiences in film creation and production, they offered suggestions and encouragement to young filmmakers on enhancing their capabilities such film storytelling, theme clarification, project exploration, and connecting with audiences and the market. The co-curating organization of the program, Kwanteo Time-based Art Institution, also participated in the proposal meeting and engaged in in-depth discussions with the young directors.

During the meeting, the24 young directors presented their24″Guangdong-to-World” stories, exploring diverse storytelling styles, artistic expression, and thematic genres. Their stories span across Guangdong, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, extending their creative reach into various aspects of Chinese life. It is worth mentioning that although most of the directors are young and grew up in Guangdong, they have not limited themselves to personal experiences or emotional exploration. They are concerned with broader cultural themes such as migration, roots-seeking, and left-behind issues, employing a small-scale approach to explore multidimensional storytelling, focusing intensely on the emotions between individuals and groups, demonstrating remarkably mature creative visions.

“Throughout this proposal meeting, I have found that the ideas of young directors always bring me a fresh feeling. My generation often holds a fixed perspective on traditional culture, but their perspectives are completely different from ours. Particularly, the young directors from the Chaoshan region, their explorations in visual aspects always remind me of the term’New Wave’,” said Hu Lufeng, the overseas mentor for the program and a veteran film festival judge with decades of experience. He noticed that a significant number of the shortlisted directors have different interpretations of Lingnan culture, and their fresh exploration may form a notable highlight in expressing regional characteristics.

Chen Jiming, an”outsider” to Lingnan culture but the author of the award-winning novel”Ping An Pi”, expressed his encouragement and affirmation to non-Guangdong creators among the shortlisted directors who take on the challenge of Guangdong-themed stories.”The more I listen, the more I feel that the theme of the program is well-formulated because it has attracted so many outstanding creators, allowing everyone to have something to say and a creative impulse. I can sense how this theme has inspired everyone’s enthusiasm and desire for creation. Therefore, I hope this theme can continue in the future,” he remarked.

According to the evaluation results from the organizing committee and mentors after the proposal meeting, the finalists will be announced in early July. At that time, six young directors selected for the support program will receive up to200,000 yuan in funding for their short film shooting.

