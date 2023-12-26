New Year’s Day Film Releases: “Twinkle Twinkle Star” Pre-Sale Box Office Exceeds 300 Million

The upcoming New Year’s Day of 2024 will see an impressive 13 films set to be released, sparking excitement and anticipation among moviegoers. Among them, the film “Twinkle Twinkle Star” has already made a significant impact in the market, with its total pre-sale box office surpassing 300 million five days before its release.

Directed by Chen Xiaoming and Zhang Pan, “Twinkle Twinkle Star” is a fantasy romantic film starring Qu Chuxiao and Zhang Jianing. The movie, which is based on the original cast of the online drama of the same name, is scheduled to hit major theaters across the country on December 30, 2023, just in time for New Year’s Eve.

With pre-sale starting on December 5th, “Twinkle Twinkle Star” has already broken records, surpassing 70 million yuan on the first day of pre-sale. This achievement has made it the Chinese film with the highest box office on the first day of pre-sale, second only to the pre-sale record of “Avengers 4.”

The buzz surrounding “Twinkle Twinkle Star” has drawn attention to the growing success of the film industry, especially during the festive season. As the film’s release date approaches, excitement continues to build, with high expectations for its box office performance.

It’s clear that “Twinkle Twinkle Star” has already made a significant impression, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting start to the new year in cinema. As the holiday season approaches, movie enthusiasts can look forward to a diverse range of films to enjoy and usher in the new year with entertainment and anticipation.