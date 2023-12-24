New Year’s Eve Movie Lineup: From Thrillers to Romcoms, What to Watch at the Theater

New Year’s Eve movie lineup includes new releases from Andy Lau and Tony Leung

As the countdown to 2024 begins, movie lovers are gearing up for a night at the theater to ring in the new year. With a variety of new films hitting the big screen, there’s something for everyone this New Year’s Eve.

Action fans can look forward to “Stealth”, a crime action film produced and starring Andy Lau. In a departure from his usual roles, Lau plays a double-faced villain, Lin Zhenan, who presents a respectable facade as an elite lawyer while secretly operating as a drug lord. The film, set to be released on December 29, marks Lau’s 17th collaboration with co-star Lin Jiadong, who plays his friend in the movie.

Meanwhile, fans of the 2002 hit “Infernal Affairs” will be excited to see Andy Lau and Tony Leung team up again in “Goldfinger”, set to be released on December 30. The film tells the story of the rise and fall of the Hong Kong listed company Jiawen Group in the 1980s, with Leung playing the boss behind the scenes and Lau portraying a senior investigation director working tirelessly to uncover the truth.

For those looking for a different kind of entertainment, “Taylor Swift: The Age of Concert Tour” offers the chance to experience a concert in the cinema. The film, which records Taylor Swift’s 2023 Era World Tour, is set to be released nationwide on December 31, showcasing the pop music queen’s live performances.

Comedy fans can enjoy “The Annual Party Can’t Stop”, a film featuring Dapeng and Baike, which tells the story of a fitter who finds himself inadvertently transferred to the company’s headquarters. And for those in the mood for romance, “Twinkle Twinkle Star” provides a pure love story with elements of time travel and time loops.

Additionally, families can look forward to “Shukebeta Pentagram UFO”, an animated film adapted from the classic original work by “Fairy Tale King” Zheng Yuanjie. The film tells the new adventures of Shuke and Beta, two mice who embark on a journey of growth and friendship.

With such a diverse lineup, there’s something for everyone at the cinema this New Year’s Eve. Whether it’s action, comedy, romance, or animation, moviegoers are sure to find the perfect film to kick off 2024. So have you and your loved ones made plans for New Year’s Eve at the movies?

