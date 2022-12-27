2023 ushers in the Chinese Lunar Year of the Rabbit, a zodiac sign that is often seen as gentle, graceful and serene. On this occasion, Prada launched the “New Year’s Brilliant Time” advertising blockbuster, which freezes the beautiful memories and moments of joy given by the Chinese New Year.

The leading actors in the advertising blockbuster include Cai Xukun, a well-known singer and music producer who has appeared in Prada 520 and Prada 2021 Spring Festival advertising blockbusters; Actor Bai Yufan, who is familiar with “Mountain and Sea Love”; and model and actor Du Juan.

Cutting-edge photographer Nick Yang is good at capturing real life perception and surreal dimension with poetic lens language. He uses his lens to portray the leading actors of blockbuster films and the tangible things that witnessed a certain moment in the past, thus outlining a unique story frame, evoking the memory of the new year, and reliving the emotions and thoughts at that time. A series of moving and intimate visual narratives slowly unfold, wandering through the past, present and future.

Echoing the theme of the advertising blockbuster, Prada launched a special online project, inviting WeChat users to combine the objects celebrating the New Year in their memory with the current portrait photos to create their own “New Year’s Eve” story.

In addition, the Prada New Year Collection presents limited-edition men’s and women’s single products, covering ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and accessories. In the women’s collection, the Prada Moon handbag reinvents the iconic style of the millennium, interpreting a fusion and bold modern temperament.

The men’s collection features velvet ready-to-wear, simple twill jackets, lace-up shoes in shiny leather, square bags with Prada’s triangular logo print and nappa sneakers. The New Year’s gift series will be launched on the official website prada.com and designated Prada boutiques in January 2023.

Starring: Cai Xukun, Chun Xia, Bai Yufan, Du Juan

Cinematography: Nick Yang

Still Life Photography: Zhongjia Sun

Director: KC