New York, six works by Egon Schiele looted by the Nazis at auction

Six works by the Austrian painter Egon Schiele (1890-1918), looted by the Nazis, will be auctioned next month in New York. Three of these important pieces – watercolors on paper whose value is estimated at up to 2.5 million dollars (about 2.37 million euros) will go on sale on November 9; three more can be purchased two days later. Christie’s auction house announced it today.

The works were recently returned by the US authorities to the heirs of the Austrian Jew Fritz Grünbaum. The well-known cabaret artist and art collector Grünbaum was arrested by the Nazis in 1938 and died three years later in the Dachau concentration camp due to tuberculosis. Fritz Grünbaum’s art collection included more than 80 works by Schiele, most of which were sold at auction or abroad by the Nazis, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which coordinated the return of the works of the Austrian painter to the heirs of the Jewish art collector. On September 20, the Manhattan district attorney announced that important institutions had agreed to return seven of Schiele’s works to Fritz Grünbaum’s family. These include the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Morgan Library in New York and the Santa Barbara Art Museum in California. The seventh returned Schiele work was sold to “an important collector” and supporter of Holocaust victims, the heirs’ lawyer Grünbaum said.

The returns are the result of an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office contacted by Grünbaum’s heirs in December 2022. The heirs were prompted to do so by a 2018 ruling that saw collector Richard Nagy return two Schiele works . Nagy had planned to sell the works, but Judge Charles V. Ramos ruled that Grünbaum could not have sold them voluntarily and that he had renounced title to him while he was interned in a concentration camp. The heirs thus asked the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to investigate other Schiele works previously owned by Grünbaum that were located in New York or had been bought and sold by the American art dealer Otto Kallir. These works were believed to constitute stolen property, as defined by New York law. For more than 25 years, Grünbaum’s heirs have argued that he and his wife were forced to sell his possessions and his extensive art collection during his internment at Dachau.

According to court filings against MoMA in New York, Jewish ownership declaration documents show that 81 works of art from Grünbaum’s collection passed into Nazi ownership. The MoMa has returned the work «Prostitute» (1912), watercolor and pencil on paper, and the work «Girl putting on her shoe» (1910), watercolor and charcoal on paper. The Santa Barbara Museum has returned the pencil-on-paper drawing «Portrait of the Artist’s Wife, Edith» (1915). The Morgan Library has returned the black chalk and watercolor on brown paper image «Self Portrait» (1910).

Collector Ronald S. Lauder returned the watercolor and pencil on paper work «I Love the Antithesis» (1912). The heirs of the collector Serge Sabarsky returned two works in gouache, watercolor and pencil on paper: «Portrait of a Boy» (Herbert Reiner), from 1910, and «Seated Woman» (1911).

“It’s a hugely important thing in our world,” Timothy Reif, Grünbaum’s heir, told the New York Times, referring to the long-term search for looted objects by descendants of Holocaust victims, eight decades after the end. of the Second World War. “It sets the tone and agenda for all future cases.” The New York Times reported that the three museums and two collectors signed agreements with the district attorney’s office stating that “following a criminal investigation into Nazi-looted art,” they are waiving any claims on the works. Civil suits were filed in the New York Supreme Court last year over these seven works, but the heirs’ attorney, Raymond Dowd, told the Times that the suits have been dismissed.