It is so beautiful and realistic that you would want to bite into it. «Watermelon» is the first watermelon to star in a still life in the history of art. It’s a painting by Sarah Miriam Peale, the first professional female artist in the United States, set a new auction record at Christie’s in New York. Her masterpiece is dated 1822 and sold for $277.2,000.

«Watermelon» far surpassed the initial estimate of $60,000, which was already higher than its clearing price ($42.9,000) when it was last auctioned by Sotheby’s New York in 1989. A surprising result also in light of the very recent unsold that Peale starred in a few days ago, with Basket with Berries and Cherries going unsold in the American auction of Sotheby’s. And again: the only work by the artist that since 2014 has exceeded the 3.5 thousand dollar award was Mother and Child in 2021, while the record (61 thousand dollars) had held since 1996.

Sarah Miriam Peale, originally from Philadelphia, lived in the United States from 1800 to 1885. She was the daughter of James Peale, a well-known miniaturist and younger brother of Charles Willson Peale, also a well-known artist of the time. You are particularly famous for the portrait Washington at Princeton (1779), kept at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Charles’ son, Raphaelle Peale, specialized in the still life genre.

Sarah Miriam Peale specialized in both genres. She never married, dedicating her life to her business, which she carried out especially in Baltimore and St. Louis. In Baltimore she was awarded more than 100 commissions, making her one of the first professional artists in the country.

Watermelon was the third most expensive lot in the From Peale to Peto: American Masters from the Pollack Collection auction. The works of other members of the Peale family surpassed him. A still life by Raphaelle Peale ($352.8,000) and one of 57 copies that Charles Peale Polk – son of Charles Peale’s aunt, Elizabeth Digby Peale – made of Washington at Princeton ($630,000).