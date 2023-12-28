New York Times Vs. ChatGPT

The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing the companies of infringing copyright by using the newspaper’s content to train artificial intelligence systems.

It is the first lawsuit of its kind filed by a major media company in the US.

The NYT report states that the legal dispute “opens a new front in the growing legal battle over the unauthorized use of publications in training artificial intelligence technologies.”

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Federal Court, claims that millions of reports and articles published by the NYT were used to train AI systems, including chatbots like ChatGPT, which compete with media outlets as a reliable source of information. .

NYT lawyers did not set a compensation amount, but said OpenAI and Microsoft should be held responsible for “billions of dollars in damages” related to the “illegal” use of the newspaper’s exclusive work.

The lawsuit asks companies to destroy bot models that have used copyrighted NYT material.

The companies “piggyback on the NYT’s massive investment in journalism,” the suit says, and use the newspaper’s own content to “steal its audience.”

OpenAI, thanks to ChatGPT, was the company that took the lead in popularizing generative AI tools – software that creates ‘new’ content such as texts, images and videos.

The training of these systems is done using vast databases, including, above all, information publicly available on the internet. Thus, an excerpt from a response offered by ChatGPT may have come entirely from a report originally produced by the NYT or any other large media company.

OpenAI and Microsoft have not yet commented on the process.

OpenAI’s commercial leap last year was possible thanks to the investment of US$ 13 billion made by Microsoft, purchasing a 49% stake in the startup.

The development of AI systems requires a gigantic computational processing capacity – hence the relevance of the money injected by Microsoft for OpenAI.

As part of the agreement, the company’s AI models were incorporated into Microsoft’s Bing and Copilot, the Office 365 AI tool. OpenAI, in addition to cash, gained access to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform.

OpenAI would now be seeking a new round of investment at an estimated valuation of US$100 billion.

Giuliano Guandalini

