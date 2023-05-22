Newcastle return to the Champions League after drawing with Leicester

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing 0-0 with Leicester in the Premier League on Monday.

It is a milestone for the club which is controlled by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund and has the resources and ambitions to become a European football powerhouse.

By bagging a point at home, Newcastle will not be able to finish lower than fourth before the last game of the season, next Sunday against Chelsea.

There is more at stake for Leicester at the end of the campaign. They remain mired in the relegation zone and need to win at home to West Ham to avoid relegation to the Championship, seven years after they were proclaimed Premier League champions against all odds.

Newcastle pounced on Leicester at St. James’ Park and hit the posts several times, while goalkeeper Daniel Iversen worked hard to fend off other goal-scented shots.

Still, it was a good job for Newcastle, who last played in Europe’s top competition in 2003 when they reached the group stage and finished below Barcelona and Inter Milan. These are some of the heavyweights Newcastle could face next season.

“We beat Juventus 1-0 here and I was able to watch the videos. To be able to be a part and be involved in those nights is something special,” said Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle, third in the table, moved one point ahead of Manchester United, who could guarantee a top-four finish with just a draw against Chelsea on Thursday.

Only Liverpool, which is fifth, could reach United.

Playing in the Champions League so quickly was possibly not something expected by the owners of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, which completed the £300 million ($409 million) acquisition in October 2021 and has spent methodically and not lavishly.

“If they had told us two years ago that it would happen, we wouldn’t have believed it,” Longstaff acknowledged.

Leicester is third from bottom above Leeds by virtue of a better goal difference and two points less than Everton.

Because Southampton have already been relegated, the other two that will be relegated will start between Leeds, Leicester and Everton.

“We need to win,” warned Leicester defender Harry Souttar of the game against West Ham. “We will come in with a positive mindset and whatever happens, will happen.”

