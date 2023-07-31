Newell’s announced a defender of Talleres as reinforcement

Newell’s added this Sunday to Colón’s right side marker, Augusto Schott, “red and black” sources reported this afternoon.

The pass for Schott, 23, from Cordoba, belongs to Talleres, but he played on loan at Platense and Colón.

The side marker will thus join the Colombian central defender Carlos Ordóñez, who practiced for the first time this Sunday with the Newell’s professional team, at the Jorge Griffa Center.

Newell’s acquired 80 percent of Ordóñez’s file, 21 years old, from Club Envigado, of Colombia.

Meanwhile, the “red and black” technical director, Gabriel Heinze, is interested in adding Racing defender Lucas Orban, Vélez’s Juan Ignacio Méndez and striker Bruno Barticciotto, who plays for Palestino, from Chile.

Newell’s is preparing for the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Tuesday night, when it will visit Corinthians, in the Brazilian city of São Paulo.

